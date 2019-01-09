Log in
ENGIE (ENGI)

ENGIE (ENGI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 01/09 11:15:04 am
13.263 EUR   +0.78%
Engie : Buys Suez's Nuclear Maintenance Activity

01/09/2019 | 10:46am EST

By Olivia Bugault

Engie has acquired Suez SA's (SEV.FR) nuclear maintenance activity in order to strengthen its nuclear services position, the company said Wednesday.

Financial details weren't disclosed. The Suez entity will change its name to Endel Sra as it will be acquired by Engie's subsidiary Endel, Engie said. The takeover will allow the French energy company to extend its presence in France as well as open new prospects abroad, it said.

Suez's nuclear services include inspection of steam generators and extractions of foreign matter.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE 0.84% 13.28 Real-time Quote.5.07%
SUEZ ENVIRONNEMENT -0.09% 11.695 Real-time Quote.1.47%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 62 957 M
EBIT 2018 5 055 M
Net income 2018 2 345 M
Debt 2018 23 954 M
Yield 2018 5,69%
P/E ratio 2018 13,57
P/E ratio 2019 12,13
EV / Sales 2018 0,88x
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
Capitalization 31 484 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 15,0 €
Spread / Average Target 14%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Almirante Chief Operating Officer
Judith Hartmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Gary Leibowitz Finance Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE5.07%36 080
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-1.67%46 877
NATIONAL GRID PLC2.60%33 947
SEMPRA ENERGY2.08%30 223
ORSTED1.03%28 405
E.ON4.64%22 494
