Engie : Buys Suez's Nuclear Maintenance Activity

By Olivia Bugault



Engie has acquired Suez SA's (SEV.FR) nuclear maintenance activity in order to strengthen its nuclear services position, the company said Wednesday.

Financial details weren't disclosed. The Suez entity will change its name to Endel Sra as it will be acquired by Engie's subsidiary Endel, Engie said. The takeover will allow the French energy company to extend its presence in France as well as open new prospects abroad, it said.

Suez's nuclear services include inspection of steam generators and extractions of foreign matter.

Write to Olivia Bugault at olivia.bugault@dowjones.com