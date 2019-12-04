Engie : CEO's Mandate May Not Be Renewed -BFM Business

-- Engie Chief Executive Officer Isabelle Kocher may not have her mandate renewed by the company's board at the end of her term in May, according to French news channel BFM Business, which cited people familiar with the matter.

-- Engie's board was very critical of its CEO during its last meeting, BFM Business reports.

-- Engie's next board meeting scheduled for Dec. 17 will be "decisive" in regards to the matter, the channel said.

