ENGIE

ENGIE

(ENGI)
12/04 05:33:46 am
14.288 EUR   +0.62%
04:55aENGIE : CEO's Mandate May Not Be Renewed -BFM Business
DJ
12/02Enel joins bidders for Renvico wind assets in Italy, France
RE
12/02France's Suez restructures in plan to revive results
RE
Engie : CEO's Mandate May Not Be Renewed -BFM Business

12/04/2019 | 04:55am EST

-- Engie Chief Executive Officer Isabelle Kocher may not have her mandate renewed by the company's board at the end of her term in May, according to French news channel BFM Business, which cited people familiar with the matter.

-- Engie's board was very critical of its CEO during its last meeting, BFM Business reports.

-- Engie's next board meeting scheduled for Dec. 17 will be "decisive" in regards to the matter, the channel said.

Full story: https://bit.ly/2DKPDuk

Write to Barcelona editors at barcelonaeditors@dowjones.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 62 690 M
EBIT 2019 5 669 M
Net income 2019 2 617 M
Debt 2019 24 400 M
Yield 2019 5,47%
P/E ratio 2019 13,6x
P/E ratio 2020 12,2x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 34 242 M
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 16,45  €
Last Close Price 14,20  €
Spread / Highest target 30,3%
Spread / Average Target 15,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -1,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Shankar Krishnamoorthy EVP-Strategy Innovation & Industrial Development
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE13.37%37 975
SEMPRA ENERGY35.33%41 698
NATIONAL GRID PLC14.89%39 725
ORSTED AS40.88%38 265
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-32.75%31 361
E.ON SE6.40%26 542
