Engie : Delays Restart Date of Two Nuclear Units, Confirms 2018 Targets

By Alberto Delclaux



Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Friday that it is delaying the restart of two nuclear units in Belgium at the cost of a 250 million euro ($293.2 million) hit on Ebitda and net recurring income, while it confirmed 2018 financial targets on good performance from other activities.

The French energy company said the new planned restart date for its Tihange 2 unit is June 1, 2019, from a previously planned date of 31 Oct., 2018. For Tihange 3, it will be March 2, 2019, from a previously planned date of Sept. 30, 2018.

"The action plan launched last June combined with the very good performance in other businesses offset to a large extent the impact from unplanned nuclear outages," the company said in a statement.

Engie confirmed its 2018 targets for net recurring income--at the low end of a EUR2.45 billion to EUR2.65 billion range--, net debt-to-Ebitda ratio and dividend.

