Engie : Delays Restart Date of Two Nuclear Units, Confirms 2018 Targets

09/21/2018 | 03:45pm CEST

By Alberto Delclaux

Engie SA (ENGI.FR) said Friday that it is delaying the restart of two nuclear units in Belgium at the cost of a 250 million euro ($293.2 million) hit on Ebitda and net recurring income, while it confirmed 2018 financial targets on good performance from other activities.

The French energy company said the new planned restart date for its Tihange 2 unit is June 1, 2019, from a previously planned date of 31 Oct., 2018. For Tihange 3, it will be March 2, 2019, from a previously planned date of Sept. 30, 2018.

"The action plan launched last June combined with the very good performance in other businesses offset to a large extent the impact from unplanned nuclear outages," the company said in a statement.

Engie confirmed its 2018 targets for net recurring income--at the low end of a EUR2.45 billion to EUR2.65 billion range--, net debt-to-Ebitda ratio and dividend.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 558 M
EBIT 2018 5 304 M
Net income 2018 2 618 M
Debt 2018 21 630 M
Yield 2018 6,02%
P/E ratio 2018 11,95
P/E ratio 2019 11,12
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,83x
Capitalization 30 210 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,8 €
Spread / Average Target 19%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Almirante Chief Operating Officer
Judith Hartmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE-13.46%35 595
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE44.48%53 399
NATIONAL GRID PLC-10.65%35 245
SEMPRA ENERGY6.92%31 262
ORSTED21.64%27 365
E.ON-4.25%22 501
