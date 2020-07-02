Engie Sells 49% Stake in US Renewables Portfolio to Hannon Armstrong

By Pietro Lombardi

Engie SA has signed an agreement to sell a 49% stake in a 2.3-gigawatt renewables portfolio in the U.S. to Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital Inc.

The French utility company said Thursday that it will keep a controlling stake in the portfolio, which includes wind and solar projects, and continue to manage the assets and consolidate the projects in its accounts.

The portfolio includes nine onshore wind projects and four solar projects in the U.S.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com