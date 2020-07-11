Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ENGIE    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

France's Engie to designate new CEO in September: newspaper

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/11/2020 | 07:01pm EDT

Engie will designate a new chief executive officer in September as the former French gas monopoly pushes ahead with a transformation towards renewable energies and client solutions, executives told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Engie will designate a new chief executive officer in September as the former French gas monopoly pushes ahead with a transformation towards renewable energies and client solutions, executives told Le Journal du Dimanche newspaper.

Earlier this year, Engie's board of directors decided not to renew the mandate of CEO Isabelle Kocher, at the time the only female boss of a blue-chip company in France, and to put in place an interim management team after months of boardroom infighting.

"We want the CEO job to be filled by year-end, which implies choosing the right candidate in September," Engie Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told Le Journal du Dimanche.

The French state has a 24% stake in Engie, formerly known as GDF Suez.

Engie groups together a hotchpotch of businesses with few synergies between them, from a labour-intensive energy services arm to a capital-intensive gas infrastructure unit, and a fast-growing renewables division.

(Reporting by Matthias Blamont; Editing by Paul Simao)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 2.10% 9.242 Real-time Quote.-6.91%
ENGIE 1.20% 10.93 Real-time Quote.-24.10%
SUEZ SA 2.30% 10.655 Real-time Quote.-20.99%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news on ENGIE
07/11FRANCE'S ENGIE TO DESIGNATE NEW CEO : newspaper
RE
07/09ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF says French nuclear output tumbled 25% in June due t..
RE
07/09French auditor says EDF must ensure financing to build new nuclear
RE
07/08ENGIE : Morgan Stanley reiterates its Buy rating
MD
07/07ENGIE : announces the departure of Olivier Biancarelli, Executive Vice President..
PU
07/06ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF Seeks to Cut Costs by Up to EUR3 Billion -Le Monde
DJ
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/06ELECTRICITE DE FRANCE : EDF preparing cost-cutting plan worth up to 3 billion eu..
RE
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2020 56 395 M 63 704 M 63 704 M
Net income 2020 1 970 M 2 226 M 2 226 M
Net Debt 2020 26 478 M 29 909 M 29 909 M
P/E ratio 2020 13,7x
Yield 2020 5,13%
Capitalization 26 376 M 29 840 M 29 794 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,94x
Nbr of Employees 171 000
Free-Float 72,2%
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 13,06 €
Last Close Price 10,93 €
Spread / Highest target 51,0%
Spread / Average Target 19,5%
Spread / Lowest Target -25,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claire Waysand Chief Executive Officer
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Jorge Tavares Almirante Group Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE-24.10%29 840
ORSTED A/S23.69%54 347
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.76%38 657
SEMPRA ENERGY-21.33%34 863
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE-6.91%32 400
E.ON SE5.42%29 616
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group