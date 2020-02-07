Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Euronext Paris  >  ENGIE    ENGI   FR0010208488

ENGIE

(ENGI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/07 03:01:28 am
15.638 EUR   -0.46%
02:49aUK energy regulator lowers price cap for the summer
RE
02:46aFrench energy group Engie ousts CEO Isabelle Kocher
RE
01:16aENGIE : What the other papers say this morning
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener StrategiesAnalyst Recommendations

French energy group Engie ousts CEO Isabelle Kocher

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/07/2020 | 02:46am EST
Isabelle Kocher, CEO of Engie, attends a news conference in Paris

French energy group Engie said on Thursday its board had decided not to renew the mandate of chief executive Isabelle Kocher and to put in place an interim management team as it hunts for a new boss to accelerate its transformation.

Sources had told Reuters that representatives of the French state on the utility's board had decided to vote to oust Kocher. .

Engie needed to clarify its strategic options and boost its business model in reneweable energies and client solutions, the group said in a statement.

Kocher's ouster at the helm of France's former gas monopoly follows months of boardroom infighting that has transfixed French business and political circles. Kocher is France's only female boss of a blue-chip company, but has also faced criticism of her record as CEO, including her decisions to sell off some gas and coal assets, which led to internal disagreements.

"Following a decision-making process based on a detailed assessment of her tenure, the board of directors concluded that the further development of the group's strategy required a new leadership," the statement said.

"The board decided not to propose the reappointment of Isabelle Kocher at the next shareholders meeting. This will bring an end to her Chief Executive position," it said.

Kocher has defended her record in newspaper interviews, pointing to a gradual rise in the stock price in recent months, and denouncing a "negative campaign" against her.

Chairman Jean-Pierre Clamadieu told Les Echos newspaper in an interview released after the board meeting that Kocher "did not manage to demonstrate that she was the right person to deepen the group's transformation."

The board also believed that the company had fallen behind in electricity generation and gas infrastructure businesses, which are 80% of Engie's profits.

Clamadieu will be assigned to finding the group's next leader and General Secretary Claire Waysand was appointed interim chief executive officer.

To ensure the transition, operational management will be handled collectively by Chief Operating Officer Paulo Almirante, Chief Financial Officer Judith Hartmann and Waysand.

The French state has a 24% stake in Engie, formerly known as GDF Suez, and holds three direct and indirect seats on the board, which comprises 13 members excluding Kocher's seat. It voted on Thursday on whether to give Kocher a second mandate after her first one expires in May.

While Kocher has faced criticism, there have also been public campaigns in her defence, including by France's green party or left-leaning politicians.

The government, however, believes Kocher has destroyed value during her tenure by selling assets at too low a price, a person familiar with the government's thinking said.

French Finance Minister Bruno Le Maire said he hoped the board would quickly find a new CEO whose mission will be to "set a clear industrial strategy and accelerate the group's businesses to contribute to the energy transition."

LAGGING SHARE PRICE

Engie groups together a hotchpotch of businesses with few synergies between them, from a labour-intensive energy services arm to a capital-intensive gas infrastructure unit, and a fast-growing renewables division.

It also has a legacy nuclear arm in Belgium, which plans to phase out atomic energy.

"The group must also address critical challenges in Belgium and France, namely how nuclear energy fits into the Belgian energy mix and natural gas in the French one," the board said.

Fund investors have long said that the best way to unlock value at Engie would be to break up what they see as a conglomerate or at least to take its infrastructure and renewable energy assets public separately.

Kocher has repeatedly opposed splitting up the firm since she took up the job in 2016.

But she has presided over disposals that did not always have wide support internally, including the sale of liquefied natural gas assets to Total in 2017, and rubbed some Engie executives the wrong way by only communicating some decisions at the last minute, sources familiar with the situation said.

One major criticism is that under Kocher's mandate Engie's share price https://fingfx.thomsonreuters.com/gfx/mkt/13/1830/1799/engie.png performance has lagged that of European rivals like Enel or Iberdrola which have roughly doubled in the past four years while Engie rose only about 15%.

(This story removes extraneous words from first paragraph)

By Benjamin Mallet and Michel Rose
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE 0.17% 11.52 Real-time Quote.16.04%
ENEL S.P.A. 0.74% 8.13 Delayed Quote.14.96%
ENGIE 1.13% 15.71 Real-time Quote.9.10%
IBERDROLA 1.76% 10.38 End-of-day quote.13.07%
SUEZ 0.84% 14.98 Real-time Quote.11.09%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENGIE
02:49aUK energy regulator lowers price cap for the summer
RE
02:46aFrench energy group Engie ousts CEO Isabelle Kocher
RE
01:16aENGIE : What the other papers say this morning
AQ
12:16aISABELLE KOCHER : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/06Utilities Down On Cyclical Bias -- Utilities Roundup
DJ
02/06NEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
02/06ENGIE : Board of Directors announces change in the Group's executive management
PU
02/06ENGIE : Says Board Won't Reappoint Isabelle Kocher as CEO
DJ
02/06ENGIE : Board of Directors announces change in the Group's executive management
PU
02/06Total beats quarterly forecasts despite low oil price, raises payout
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 64 017 M
EBIT 2019 5 694 M
Net income 2019 2 577 M
Debt 2019 24 782 M
Yield 2019 4,98%
P/E ratio 2019 15,2x
P/E ratio 2020 13,6x
EV / Sales2019 0,98x
EV / Sales2020 0,96x
Capitalization 37 883 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 21
Average target price 17,09  €
Last Close Price 15,71  €
Spread / Highest target 24,1%
Spread / Average Target 8,80%
Spread / Lowest Target -3,88%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Jorge Tavares Almirante Executive VP & Group Chief Operating Officer
Judith Hartmann CFO, Executive VP-United Kingdom & Ireland
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE9.10%41 573
NATIONAL GRID PLC8.86%46 701
SEMPRA ENERGY5.95%45 422
ORSTED AS4.35%45 092
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE16.04%38 227
E.ON SE13.19%29 686
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group