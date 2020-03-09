Log in
Publication of resolutions for the General Shareholders' meeting on 14 May 2020: ENGIE submits its purpose statement to shareholders and invites them to vote for its inclusion in the Group's bylaws

03/09/2020 | 01:48pm EDT

ENGIE's shareholders have been notified of a General Shareholders' Meeting to be held at 2.30 p.m. on Thursday 14 May 2020 at Espace Grande Arche in Paris La Défense. Notice of the meeting, including the agenda and draft resolutions, as well as the conditions and arrangements for participation and voting at the General Meeting, was published today in the French bulletin of mandatory legal notices (BALO).

Among these resolutions, ENGIE proposes that its shareholders adopt its purpose statement by including it in the bylaws and adapt the corporate purpose to the Group's current activities.

'ENGIE's purpose ('raison d'être') is to act to accelerate the transition towards a carbon-neutral economy, through reduced energy consumption and more environmentally-friendly solutions. The purpose brings together the company, its employees, its clients and its shareholders, and reconciles economic performance with a positive impact on people and the planet. ENGIE's actions are assessed in their entirety and over time.'

Jean-Pierre Clamadieu, Chairman of the Board of Directors, stated: 'The proposal to include the purpose statement in ENGIE's bylaws is a strong sign of the Group's deep commitment over several years to tackle energy and climate challenges and its ambition to be a leader in responsible capitalism.'

In addition, shareholders will vote on the renewal of the four-year term of office of independent directors Fabrice Brégier and Lord Ricketts of Shortlands. After approval of these resolutions at the General Meeting on 14 May 2020, the ENGIE Board of Directors will be made up of 13 members of which 6 are independent.

Among the other resolutions to be put to the vote at the General Meeting figures the distribution of a dividend of EUR 0.80 per share for the 2019 financial year with payment on 20 May 2020.

In the context of the present health crisis (coronavirus), the modalities of physical participation to the Shareholders' Meeting could change according to health and/or legal requirements.

In this context, shareholders' attention is drawn to the fact that it is possible to vote at the Shareholders' Meeting and to send written questions to the Board either by post or electronically, under the conditions provided by regulation.

Information documents in preparation for this Shareholders' Meeting are available on the Group's website (www.engie.com, section Finance / Shareholders).

For any questions, the contact details of ENGIE's Shareholder Relations Department are listed below.

The ENGIE Shareholders' Meeting will be webcast live and recorded on www.engie.com.

********

A graduate of the École Polytechnique, Chief Engineer at the Corps des Mines, Fabrice Brégier began his career at the DRIRE Alsace (Ministry of Industry and Trade), before being appointed Sub-Director of Economic, International and Financial Affairs with the Ministry of Agriculture (Directorate-General for Food) in 1989. After serving as an Advisor to several French Ministers, Mr. Brégier joined Matra Défense in 1993, where he was successively Chairman of Franco-German joint ventures and Director of Stand-Off activities at Matra BAe Dynamics. In 1998, he became CEO of Matra BAe Dynamics. In 2001, he was appointed CEO of MBDA, the leading European missile systems company. Early in 2003, Fabrice Brégier joined Eurocopter, becoming Chairman and CEO in April. In 2005, he was appointed Director of EADS' Eurocopter Division and member of the EADS Executive Committee, then in 2006 was appointed Chief Operating Officer of Airbus and a member of the EADS Executive Committee. From 2012 to 2018, Fabrice Brégier served as Chairman and CEO of Airbus. In September 2018, he became Chairman of Palantir Technologies France, a leading company in the field of Big Data.

A graduate of Oxford University, with a Master of Arts in English Literature from Pembroke College, Honorary DLC from the University of Kent and Honorary LLD from the University of Bath, Peter Ricketts began his career in 1974 at the Foreign and Commonwealth Office (FCO). In 1975, he was assigned as a Political Attaché in Singapore, and then served as the UK's Permanent Representative to NATO in Brussels, before joining the FCO. At the FCO, he served as the Assistant Private Secretary to former Foreign Secretary Sir Geoffrey Howe in 1983, First Secretary at the British Embassy in Washington (United States) in 1985, Division Chief in Hong Kong in 1990, Advisor for European and Economic Affairs at the British Embassy in France in 1995, and Deputy Director of Policy in 1997. In 2000 he was appointed Chairman of the Joint Intelligence Committee, then in 2001 he was named Policy Director of the FCO. From 2003 to 2006 he was Permanent Representative of the United Kingdom to NATO. In 2006, he became Secretary General of the FCO, and in 2010 he was named National Security Advisor of the United Kingdom. Finally, from 2012 to January 2016, he was the United Kingdom's Ambassador to France and Monaco. In October 2016, he was appointed to the House of Lords.

  • ENGIE HQ Press contact:
    Tel. France : +33 (0)1 44 22 24 35
    Email: engiepress@engie.com
  • Investors relations contact:
    Tel. : +33 (0)1 44 22 66 29
    Email: ir@engie.com
  • Shareholders Relations contact:
    Tel. France: +33 (0)8 00 30 00 30
    Tel. Belgium: +33 (0)8 00 25 125
    Email: actionnaires@engie.com

Disclaimer

Engie SA published this content on 09 March 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 March 2020 17:47:03 UTC
