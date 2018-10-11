Thai regulator blocks PTT's $4 billion bid for Glow Energy

"The acquisition would have led to a monopoly in some industrial areas and therefore it is considered to reduce competition," the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand (ERC) said in a statement.

The announcement comes after former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij in September submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha requesting the ERC investigate the deal.

PTT announced the deal to buy a 69 percent stake in Glow from French utility Engie in June via its power unit, Global Power Synergy Company Pcl.

PTT and Engie did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

