ENGIE (ENGI) FR0010208488

ENGIE (ENGI)
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 10/11 10:06:44 am
11.913 EUR   -2.15%
09:17aThai regulator blocks PTT's $4 billion bid for Glow Energy
RE
10/10France's EDF wants to dominate electric vehicle charging market
RE
10/10ENGIE : Ex-dividend day for interim dividend
FA
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsAnalysisCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News Summary

Thai regulator blocks PTT's $4 billion bid for Glow Energy

10/11/2018 | 09:17am CEST

BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thailand's energy regulator said on Thursday it would block state-owned oil and gas supplier PTT Pcl's bid to acquire power firm Glow Energy Pcl from France's Engie in a deal worth up to $4 billion.

"The acquisition would have led to a monopoly in some industrial areas and therefore it is considered to reduce competition," the Energy Regulatory Commission of Thailand (ERC) said in a statement.

The announcement comes after former finance minister Korn Chatikavanij in September submitted a letter to Prime Minister Prayut Chan-ocha requesting the ERC investigate the deal.

PTT announced the deal to buy a 69 percent stake in Glow from French utility Engie in June via its power unit, Global Power Synergy Company Pcl.

PTT and Engie did not immediately respond to Reuters' requests for comment.

(Reporting by Panu Wongcha-um; Writing by Chayut Setboonsarng; Editing by Himani Sarkar and Kenneth Maxwell)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENGIE -0.94% 12.065 Real-time Quote.-15.07%
GLOBAL POWER SYNERGY PCL --End-of-day quote.
GLOW ENERGY PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
PTT PUBLIC COMPANY LIMITED --End-of-day quote.
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 63 546 M
EBIT 2018 5 216 M
Net income 2018 2 500 M
Debt 2018 22 273 M
Yield 2018 6,14%
P/E ratio 2018 12,14
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,82x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 29 650 M
Chart ENGIE
Duration : Period :
ENGIE Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENGIE
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 22
Average target price 14,7 €
Spread / Average Target 20%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Isabelle Kocher Chief Executive Officer & Director
Jean-Pierre Clamadieu Chairman
Paulo Almirante Chief Operating Officer
Judith Hartmann Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President
Yves Le Gélard Chief Information & Digital Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGIE-15.07%34 269
ELECTRICITÉ DE FRANCE40.40%52 951
NATIONAL GRID PLC-7.69%35 138
SEMPRA ENERGY7.99%31 831
ORSTED24.03%27 262
E.ON-7.37%21 794
