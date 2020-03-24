Log in
ENGIE EPS : Update on the Impact of the COVID-19 Outbreak

03/24/2020 | 03:41pm EDT

ENGIE EPS Is Allowed to Continue Its Activities, as Operating in Sectors Considered as “Essential Industries”

Regulatory News:

Following the publication of the latest measures announced by the Italian Government with effect from 23 March for the containment of the COVID-19 outbreak and in order to widely lockdown industrial and production activities in Italy, ENGIE EPS (Paris:EPS) communicates that:

  • ENGIE EPS is allowed to continue its activities as it is deemed operating in sectors considered as “essential industries” such as Electrical Systems and Research & Development.
  • Since the first confinement measures in Italy on 24 February, the Company’s industrial premises have remained fully operational, but have limited their activities to the sole projects that are essential to ensure business continuity. Meanwhile, ENGIE EPS implemented a smart working plan enabling all office-based employees to work from home.
  • The first priority of ENGIE EPS remains the health of our employees and their families, therefore across all facilities, even with zero reported cases of contagion, the Company is implementing extraordinary cleaning and sanitization procedures.
  • Operations at Company’s plants are regulated by protocols complying with the national and regional regulations as well as with World Health Organization recommendations.
  • ENGIE EPS is supporting its main Italian suppliers so that they can qualify as functional to the continuity of industrial supply chain, in accordance with the latest regulations, in order to minimize potential interruptions.

However, in view of a probable decrease in the workload due to the impact of the latest lockdowns and global restrictions, as well on the overall Italian economic and industrial system, ENGIE EPS will assess the wider use of the extraordinary social safety nets and support measures announced by the Italian Government.

In any case, ENGIE EPS is confident of its ability to go through this difficult period, thanks to the solid financial situation in terms of available cash and approved credit lines, the constant support of the ENGIE Group, and the sustainability measures that have been announced by the Italian Government and the European institutions.

About ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

About ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2019: EUR 60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).


