ENGIE EPS Mixed General Meeting: 1 July 2020 Without the Physical Presence of Its Shareholders, Investor Live Webcast to Follow

Regulatory News:

ENGIE EPS S.A. (“ENGIE EPS” or the “Company”) (Paris:EPS), a technology pioneer and an industrial player in the field of energy storage systems and e-mobility, whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), informs its shareholders of the organizational arrangements of its mixed general meeting (the "AGM").

Given the context of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and in accordance with the Ordinance No. 2020-321 of 25 March 2020 of the French Government adapting the rules for convening and holding the meetings of shareholders and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality under private law due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the AGM will be held, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present, on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 28, rue de Londres, 75009 Paris, at 10:30 a.m.

In accordance with the recommendations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF")1, the shareholders are invited to exercise their right to vote remotely beforehand:

- by voting by correspondence using a voting form available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2020.

- by giving a proxy to a person of your choice or to the Company.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" no later than 27 May 2020. It will contain the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the details of participation and voting modalities for this AGM. The preliminary notice of meeting as well as the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information will be available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2020 , in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The AGM will be recorded in its entirety and this recording will be available on the ENGIE EPS website under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2020. An investor live webcast with interactive Q&A session will take place after the AGM, starting at 11:30 am - the dial-in, webcast link and the presentation will be available on the Company’s website www.engie-eps.com under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2020.

*** *** ***

ABOUT ENGIE EPS

ENGIE EPS is an industrial player within the ENGIE group that develops technologies to revolutionize the paradigm shift in the global energy system towards renewable energy sources and electric mobility. Listed on Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), ENGIE EPS is listed in the CAC® Mid & Small and the CAC® All-Tradable financial indices. Its registered office is in Paris and conducts its research, development and manufacturing in Italy.

For more information: www.engie-eps.com

ABOUT ENGIE

Our Group is a global reference in low-carbon energy and services. In response to the urgency of climate change, our ambition is to become the world leader in the zero-carbon transition "as a service" for our customers, in particular global companies and local authorities. We rely on our key activities (renewable energy, gas, services) to offer competitive turnkey solutions.

With our 170,000 employees, our customers, partners and stakeholders, we are a community of Imaginative Builders, committed every day to more harmonious progress.

Turnover in 2019: EUR 60.1 billion. The Group is listed on the Paris and Brussels stock exchanges (ENGI) and is represented in the main financial indices (CAC 40, DJ Euro Stoxx 50, Euronext 100, FTSE Eurotop 100, MSCI Europe) and non-financial indices (DJSI World, DJSI Europe and Euronext Vigeo Eiris - World 120, Eurozone 120, Europe 120, France 20, CAC 40 Governance).

1 AMF News "Covid-19: the AMF informs shareholders and listed companies of exceptional measures taken for the organisation of shareholders' meetings”. Available at: https://www.amf-france.org/en/news-publications/news-releases/amf-news-releases/covid-19-amf-informs-shareholders-and-listed-companies-exceptional-measures-taken-organisation

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200519005797/en/