ENGIE EPS S A : mixed General Meeting

PRESS RELEASE

ENGIE EPS MIXED GENERAL MEETING: 1 JULY 2020

WITHOUT THE PHYSICAL PRESENCE OF ITS SHAREHOLDERS,

INVESTOR LIVE WEBCAST TO FOLLOW

Paris and Milan, 19 May 2020 - ENGIE EPS S.A. ("ENGIE EPS" or the "Company"), a technology pioneer and an industrial player in the field of energy storage systems and e-mobility,whose securities are admitted to trading on the regulated market of Euronext Paris (EPS:FP), informs its shareholders of the organizational arrangements of its mixed general meeting (the "AGM").

Given the context of the ongoing Covid-19 outbreak and in accordance with the Ordinance No. 2020- 321 of 25 March 2020 of the French Government adapting the rules for convening and holding the meetings of shareholders and governing bodies of legal entities and entities without legal personality under private law due to the Covid-19 outbreak, the AGM will be held, without the shareholders and other persons entitled to attend being physically present, on Wednesday 1 July 2020 at 28, rue de Londres, 75009 Paris, at 10:30 a.m.

In accordance with the recommendations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the "AMF")1, the shareholders are invited to exercise their right to vote remotely beforehand:

by voting by correspondence using a voting form available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.com Investors / Annual General Meeting 2020 .

. by giving a proxy to a person of your choice or to the Company.

The preliminary notice of meeting (avis de réunion) will be published in the Bulletin des Annonces Légales Obligatoires "BALO" no later than 27 May 2020. It will contain the agenda, the draft resolutions as well as the details of participation and voting modalities for this AGM. The preliminary notice of meeting as well as the Board of Directors' report on the draft resolutions and legal information will be available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.comunder Investors / Annual General Meeting 2020 , in accordance with legal and regulatory requirements.

The AGM will be recorded in its entirety and this recording will be available on the ENGIE EPS website under Investors / Annual General Meeting 2020. An investor live webcast with interactive Q&A session will take place after the AGM, starting at 11:30 am - the dial-in, webcast link and the presentation will be available on the Company's website www.engie-eps.comunder Investors / Annual General Meeting 2020.

1

https://www.amf-france.org/en/news-publications/news-releases/amf- news-releases/covid-19-amf-informs-shareholders-and-listed-companies-exceptional-measures-taken-organisation AMF News "Covid-19: the AMF informs shareholders and listed companies of exceptional measures taken for the organisation of shareholders' meetings". Available at: