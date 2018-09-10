Engility : SAIC to Acquire Engility Uniting Two Leading Technology Integrators

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) and Engility
Holdings Inc., (NYSE: EGL) today announced that they have entered into a
definitive agreement under which SAIC will acquire Engility in an
all-stock transaction valued at $2.5 billion ($2.25 billion net of the
present value of tax assets), creating the second largest independent
technology integrator in government services with $6.5 billion of
pro-forma last 12 months’ revenue.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180910005294/en/
The combination of these two complementary businesses will accelerate
SAIC’s growth strategy into key markets, enhance its competitive
position and provide significant financial benefits.
“The highly complementary portfolios, combined with our similar
cultures, operating models, and histories, make this transaction a
compelling combination that enhances the value proposition for our
customers, employees, and shareholders,” said SAIC CEO Tony Moraco. “We
look forward to welcoming the Engility team into SAIC, as together we
create a market leader in government services with more than 23,000
employees.”
The transaction will create market sub-segment scale in strategic
business areas of national interest, such as defense, federal civilian
agencies, intelligence, and space. In addition, it expands the
capabilities of both companies, bringing additional systems engineering,
mission, and IT capabilities to a broader base of customers.
“Engility’s market-leading expertise in next-generation systems
engineering and integration services, particularly among space,
federal, and intelligence customers, will augment SAIC’s strong mission,
engineering and enterprise IT offerings to create a more comprehensive
suite of capabilities serving a broader set of customers,” said Engility
Chairman, CEO and President Lynn Dugle. “The combined capabilities of
the two companies will have the capacity and differentiated solutions
that can best meet our customers’ demands and take advantage of improved
market conditions.”
The combination will enhance shareholder value creation, with greater
customer access and more competitive and differentiated solutions,
supported by more than $375 million in pro-forma annual free cash flow
to enhance capital deployment flexibility and $150 million of expected
annual gross cost synergies ($75 million of expected annual net cost
synergies, after consideration of the pro-forma company’s cost type
contract mix). Upon closing, SAIC shareholders will own approximately
72% and Engility shareholders will own approximately 28% of the combined
company on a pro forma, fully diluted basis.
Transaction Terms and Financing
Under the terms of the merger agreement, Engility stockholders will
receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.450 shares of SAIC common stock for
each share of Engility stock in an all-stock transaction. Based on an
SAIC per share closing price of $89.86 on September 7, 2018, the
transaction is valued at $40.44 per share of Engility common stock or
$2.5 billion in the aggregate, including the repayment of $900 million
in Engility’s debt.
SAIC has obtained a financing commitment letter from Citigroup Global
Markets Inc. for a new seven-year senior secured $1.05 billion term loan
facility under our existing credit agreement. The proceeds will be used
to repay Engility’s existing debt and associated fees. SAIC expects no
immediate change to its quarterly cash dividend as a result of this
transaction.
The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fiscal fourth
quarter ending February 1, 2019, following customary closing conditions,
including regulatory and SAIC and Engility shareholder approvals. The
transaction has been unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors.
The businesses will continue to operate separately until the transaction
closes.
Governance and Management
The combined company will retain the SAIC name and continue to be
headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Following closing, Tony Moraco will
continue as CEO and as an SAIC Board member. SAIC will expand its board
to include two additional members from Engility’s Board of Directors.
Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as lead financial advisor and Stone
Key Partners LLC acted as co-financial advisor to SAIC. Morrison &
Foerster LLP served as legal counsel. Arnold & Porter provided financing
legal counsel. Renaissance Strategic Advisors Ltd. provided business due
diligence and strategy support services.
Guggenheim Securities served as lead financial advisor to Engility, and
Weil, Gotshal, & Manges LLP and Bass, Berry and Sims PLC acted as legal
counsel. Fairmont Consulting Group provided business due diligence
services. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also provided financial advisory
services to Engility.
No Offer or Solicitation
This communication is for informational purposes only and not intended
to and does not constitute an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell, the
solicitation of an offer to subscribe for, buy or sell or an invitation
to subscribe for, buy or sell any securities or the solicitation of any
vote or approval in any jurisdiction pursuant to or in connection with
the proposed transaction or otherwise, nor shall there be any sale,
issuance or transfer of securities in any jurisdiction in contravention
of applicable law. No offer of securities shall be made except by means
of a prospectus meeting the requirements of Section 10 of the Securities
Act of 1933, as amended, and otherwise in accordance with applicable law.
Additional Information and Where to Find It
In connection with the proposed acquisition of Engility, SAIC will file
with the SEC a registration statement on Form S-4 to register the shares
of SAIC common stock to be issued in connection with the merger. The
registration statement will include a joint proxy statement/prospectus
which will be sent to the shareholders of SAIC and Engility seeking
their approval of the proposed transaction.
WE URGE INVESTORS AND SECURITY HOLDERS TO READ THE REGISTRATION
STATEMENT ON FORM S-4, THE JOINT PROXY STATEMENT/PROSPECTUS INCLUDED
WITHIN THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT ON FORM S-4 AND ANY OTHER RELEVANT
DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC IN CONNECTION WITH THE
PROPOSED TRANSACTION BECAUSE THESE DOCUMENTS DO AND WILL CONTAIN
IMPORTANT INFORMATION ABOUT SAIC, ENGILITY, AND THE PROPOSED TRANSACTION.
Investors and security holders may obtain copies of these documents free
of charge through the website maintained by the SEC at www.sec.gov
or from SAIC at its website, www.saic.com,
or from Engility at its website, www.engility.com.
Participants in Solicitation
SAIC, Engility, and their respective directors, executive officers, and
other employees may be deemed to be participants in the solicitation of
proxies from the stockholders of SAIC and Engility in connection with
the proposed transaction. Information about SAIC’s executive officers
and directors is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was
filed with the SEC on March 29, 2018 and its proxy statement for its
2018 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on
April 25, 2018. Information about Engility’s executive officers and
directors is set forth in its Annual Report on Form 10-K, which was
filed with the SEC on March 2, 2018, and the proxy statement for its
2017 annual meeting of stockholders, which was filed with the SEC on
April 13, 2018. Investors may obtain more detailed information regarding
the direct and indirect interests of SAIC, Engility, and their
respective executive officers and directors in the transaction by
reading the preliminary and definitive joint proxy statement/prospectus
regarding the transaction, which will be filed with the SEC.
Forward-Looking Statements
Certain statements in this written communication contain or are based on
“forward-looking” information within the meaning of the Private
Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that involves risks and
uncertainties concerning the proposed transaction between SAIC and
Engility, SAIC’s and Engility’s expected financial performance, and
SAIC’s and Engility’s strategic and operational plans. In some cases,
you can identify forward-looking statements by words such as “expects,”
“intends,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “estimates,” and similar
words or phrases. Forward-looking statements in this written
communication include, among others, statements regarding benefits of
the proposed acquisition (including anticipated future financial
operating performance and results), estimates of future revenues,
operating income, earnings, earnings per share, charges, backlog,
outstanding shares and cash flows, as well as statements about future
dividends, share repurchases and other capital deployment plans. These
statements reflect our belief and assumptions as to future events that
may not prove to be accurate. Actual performance and results may differ
materially from the forward-looking statements made in this written
communication depending on a variety of factors, including: the
possibility that the transaction will not close or that the closing may
be delayed; the possibility that SAIC or Engility may be unable to
obtain stockholder approval as required for the transaction or that the
other conditions to the closing of the transaction may not be satisfied;
the risk that Engility will not be integrated successfully into SAIC
following the consummation of the acquisition and the risk that revenue
opportunities, cost savings, synergies and other anticipated benefits
from the merger may not be fully realized or may take longer to realize
than expected, diversion of management’s attention from normal daily
operations of the business and the challenges of managing larger and
more widespread operations resulting from the acquisition, difficulties
in entering markets in which we have previously had limited direct prior
experience, the potential loss of customers and other business partners
following announcement of the acquisition, our ability to obtain
financing on anticipated terms, compliance with new bank financial and
other covenants, assumption of the known and unknown liabilities of the
acquired company, recordation of goodwill and nonamortizable intangible
assets subject to regular impairment testing and potential impairment
charges, incurrence of amortization expenses related to certain
intangible assets, assumption that we will enjoy material future tax
benefits acquired in connection with the acquisition, developments in
the U.S. government defense and intelligence community budgets,
including budget reductions, implementation of spending cuts
(sequestration) or changes in budgetary priorities; delays in the U.S.
government budget process or approval to raise the U.S. debt ceiling;
delays in the U.S. government contract procurement process or the award
of contracts; delays or loss of contracts as result of competitor
protests; changes in U.S. government procurement rules, regulations and
practices; our compliance with various U.S. government and other
government procurement rules and regulations; governmental reviews,
audits and investigations of our company; our ability to effectively
compete and win contracts with the U.S. government and other customers;
our ability to attract, train and retain skilled employees, including
our management team, and to retain and obtain security clearances for
our employees; our ability to accurately estimate costs associated with
our firm-fixed-price and other contracts; cybersecurity, data security
or other security threats, systems failures or other disruptions of our
business; resolution of legal and other disputes with our customers and
others or legal or regulatory compliance issues, including in relation
to the transaction; the occurrence of any event, change or other
circumstances that could give rise to the termination of the transaction
agreement; our ability to effectively deploy capital and make
investments in our business; our ability to maintain relationships with
prime contractors, subcontractors and joint venture partners; our
ability to manage performance and other risks related to customer
contracts; the adequacy of our insurance programs designed to protect us
from significant product or other liability claims; our ability to
declare future dividends based on our earnings, financial condition,
capital requirements and other factors, including compliance with
applicable laws and contractual agreements; and our ability to execute
our business plan and long-term management initiatives effectively and
to overcome these and other known and unknown risks that we face. These
are only some of the factors that may affect the forward-looking
statements contained in this written communication. You should be aware
that new factors may emerge from time to time and it is not possible for
us to identify all such factors, nor can we predict the impact of each
such factor on the proposed transaction or the combined company. For
further information concerning risks and uncertainties associated with
our business, please refer to the filings on Form 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K
that we or Engility make from time to time with the SEC, including the
“Risk Factors,” “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial
Condition and Results of Operations” and “Legal Proceedings” sections of
our and Engility’ Annual Report on Form 10-K which may be viewed or
obtained through the Investor Relations section of our web site at www.saic.com
or Engility’s web site at www.engility.com.
All information in this written communication is as of the date hereof.
SAIC and Engility expressly disclaims any duty to update any
forward-looking statement provided in this written communication to
reflect subsequent events, actual results or changes in SAIC’s or
Engility’s expectations. SAIC and Engility also disclaims any duty to
comment upon or correct information that may be contained in reports
published by investment analysts or others.
