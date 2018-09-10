Engility : SAIC to Acquire Engility Uniting Two Leading Technology Integrators

Science Applications International Corp. (NYSE: SAIC) and Engility Holdings Inc., (NYSE: EGL) today announced that they have entered into a definitive agreement under which SAIC will acquire Engility in an all-stock transaction valued at $2.5 billion ($2.25 billion net of the present value of tax assets), creating the second largest independent technology integrator in government services with $6.5 billion of pro-forma last 12 months’ revenue.

The combination of these two complementary businesses will accelerate SAIC’s growth strategy into key markets, enhance its competitive position and provide significant financial benefits.

“The highly complementary portfolios, combined with our similar cultures, operating models, and histories, make this transaction a compelling combination that enhances the value proposition for our customers, employees, and shareholders,” said SAIC CEO Tony Moraco. “We look forward to welcoming the Engility team into SAIC, as together we create a market leader in government services with more than 23,000 employees.”

The transaction will create market sub-segment scale in strategic business areas of national interest, such as defense, federal civilian agencies, intelligence, and space. In addition, it expands the capabilities of both companies, bringing additional systems engineering, mission, and IT capabilities to a broader base of customers.

“Engility’s market-leading expertise in next-generation systems engineering and integration services, particularly among space, federal, and intelligence customers, will augment SAIC’s strong mission, engineering and enterprise IT offerings to create a more comprehensive suite of capabilities serving a broader set of customers,” said Engility Chairman, CEO and President Lynn Dugle. “The combined capabilities of the two companies will have the capacity and differentiated solutions that can best meet our customers’ demands and take advantage of improved market conditions.”

The combination will enhance shareholder value creation, with greater customer access and more competitive and differentiated solutions, supported by more than $375 million in pro-forma annual free cash flow to enhance capital deployment flexibility and $150 million of expected annual gross cost synergies ($75 million of expected annual net cost synergies, after consideration of the pro-forma company’s cost type contract mix). Upon closing, SAIC shareholders will own approximately 72% and Engility shareholders will own approximately 28% of the combined company on a pro forma, fully diluted basis.

Transaction Terms and Financing

Under the terms of the merger agreement, Engility stockholders will receive a fixed exchange ratio of 0.450 shares of SAIC common stock for each share of Engility stock in an all-stock transaction. Based on an SAIC per share closing price of $89.86 on September 7, 2018, the transaction is valued at $40.44 per share of Engility common stock or $2.5 billion in the aggregate, including the repayment of $900 million in Engility’s debt.

SAIC has obtained a financing commitment letter from Citigroup Global Markets Inc. for a new seven-year senior secured $1.05 billion term loan facility under our existing credit agreement. The proceeds will be used to repay Engility’s existing debt and associated fees. SAIC expects no immediate change to its quarterly cash dividend as a result of this transaction.

The transaction is expected to close by the end of the fiscal fourth quarter ending February 1, 2019, following customary closing conditions, including regulatory and SAIC and Engility shareholder approvals. The transaction has been unanimously approved by both Boards of Directors. The businesses will continue to operate separately until the transaction closes.

Governance and Management

The combined company will retain the SAIC name and continue to be headquartered in Reston, Virginia. Following closing, Tony Moraco will continue as CEO and as an SAIC Board member. SAIC will expand its board to include two additional members from Engility’s Board of Directors.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. acted as lead financial advisor and Stone Key Partners LLC acted as co-financial advisor to SAIC. Morrison & Foerster LLP served as legal counsel. Arnold & Porter provided financing legal counsel. Renaissance Strategic Advisors Ltd. provided business due diligence and strategy support services.

Guggenheim Securities served as lead financial advisor to Engility, and Weil, Gotshal, & Manges LLP and Bass, Berry and Sims PLC acted as legal counsel. Fairmont Consulting Group provided business due diligence services. Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC also provided financial advisory services to Engility.

