Engility : wins $85 million Navy systems engineering contract

08/23/2018 | 01:31pm CEST

CHANTILLY, Va., Aug. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Engility won an $85 million Naval Air Warfare Center Aircraft Division Code AIR-4.1—Systems Engineering Department contract in April 2018. The company will support NAWCAD Code AIR 4.1 by providing systems engineering, analysis, development and testing of Naval Aviation warfare systems. Engility will also help introduce these systems into Naval aircraft, and support them over their life-cycle.

"We look forward to studying, analyzing and developing new methods, tools, training and environments for application across the entire life-cycle of Naval Aviation," said Lynn Dugle, chairman, president and CEO of Engility. "We are proud to leverage our expertise in model-based systems engineering to keep the Navy ahead of their evolving missions around the world."

Engility has supported Naval Aviation with systems engineering expertise for approximately 20 years. On this contract, the company will leverage its Model Based System Engineering Lab in Lexington Park, Md., to support NAWCAD's Program Executive Offices and the Program Managers, Air. This support will span systems engineering activities, such as providing multi-discipline, integrated technical baseline evaluations and conducting program engineering assessments.

This re-compete contract win is a single award indefinite delivery/indefinite quantity contract, structured as a cost-plus fixed fee instrument over five years.

About Engility

Engility (NYSE: EGL), a $2 billion technology leader, has thousands of employees around the world working to make a difference.  Our history of delivering results for the defense, federal civilian, intelligence and space industries spans more than 60 years.  We provide leading-edge solutions and services on Earth, in space and across cyber by leveraging expertise in systems engineering & integration, high performance computing, cybersecurity, readiness & training, enterprise modernization and mission operations support.  To learn more about us, please visit www.engility.com and connect with us on Facebook, LinkedIn and Twitter.

Media:

Scott Fazekas

Engility Holdings, Inc.

(703) 984-5068

Scott.Fazekas@engility.com

Investor Relations:

Dave Spille

Engility Holdings, Inc.

(703) 984-6120

Dave.Spille@engility.com

(PRNewsfoto/Engility Holdings, Inc.)

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/engility-wins-85-million-navy-systems-engineering-contract-300701314.html

SOURCE Engility


© PRNewswire 2018
