Engineer Gold Mines : Commencement of Exploration Program at the Engineer Gold Mine Property

Last Name : First name : From * : To * : (You can enter multiple email addresses separated by commas) Message : * Required fields ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD. Suite 804 - 750 West Pender Street Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T7 Telephone: 604.682.2928 Fax: 604.685.6905 www.engineergoldmines.com Commencement of Exploration Program at the Engineer Gold Mine Property July 14, 2020 Vancouver, BC - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: EAU) announces the commencement of exploration on its 100%-owned Engineer Gold Mine property, 32 km southwest of Atlin, BC. An accompanying map can be viewed in the News Release section of the Company's website at www.engineergoldmines.com/news Previous exploration primarily focused on the main Engineer mine workings. The 2020 exploration program will entail geological and structural mapping, detailed prospecting and interpretation of the area surrounding the main workings to follow up significant gold and silver mineralized vein, stockwork, breccia and shear zone occurrences, conventional and MMI soil anomalies, geophysical anomalies and structural complexities. Significant targets are discussed below. At the Happy Sullivan prospect, 3.5 km north-northeast of the Engineer Mine, two old adits and a number of trenches exposed gold-bearing quartz veins hosted by a lower grade, northerly trending, 24m wide shear zone, which was traced for 3 km. In the upper adit area an 11.8 tonne bulk sample in 1933 reportedly assayed 291.4 to 325.7 grams per tonne gold and a bulk sample in 1981 by Nomad Resources Ltd. returned 161 grams per tonne gold and 68.2 grams per tonne silver. Chip sampling by Guardsman Resources Inc. in 2001 yielded 1.8 grams per tonne gold Au over 15m, including 5.9 over 1m. Three MMI soil test lines, covering a 600m strike extent of the hosting structure to the north of the showing, outlined a gold anomaly along its extent, reaching a width of 140m at its southern end (about 200m north of the main showing at the upper adit). The structure is evident in the airborne electromagnetic survey, flown by a previous operator in 2011. The Sweepstake showing is situated about 1.75 km south-southwest from the Happy Sullivan and 0.6 km east of the B-shear zone, which lies at the eastern extent of the Engineer mine workings. A northerly trending vein, ranging from <1 to 7.6m wide, has been exposed by a series of open cuts within a breccia zone parallel to the B-shear zone and a 10.7m long adit is driven on a 0.3m wide cross vein; both veins are gold bearing. Chip sampling by Guardsman Resources Inc. in 2006 on the main vein yielded 1.03 grams per tonne gold over 1m, with highly anomalous arsenic and antimony. The vein is hosted by altered argillite, a favourable host rock. The arsenic and antimony values are similar to those at Happy Sullivan and both are thought to occur along the same shear zone. The Gleaner prospect, straddling Butler Creek about 500m northeast of the main Engineer mine workings, reportedly covers 14 quartz veins that include the gold bearing Gleaner and Mickey veins, as well as quartz stringers and breccia zones. At least five of the veins trend northerly and were explored by a series of open cuts, the 210m long Gleaner crosscut adit and the South Gleaner adit. The north-northeast trending Mickey vein may intersect the Gleaner vein system about 400m north of the Gleaner adit. Grab samples in 1991 include 1.275 grams per tonne gold from the Gleaner area and 1.23 grams per tonne gold from the Mickey vein. A short drill hole by Windarra Minerals Ltd. on the latter vein in 1980 returned 0.99 grams per tonne gold over 11.6m, including 2.23 grams per tonne gold and 4.5 grams per tonne silver over 1.07m (true width was not determined). At Wann River, 4 km south of the Engineer Mine, a number of generally northwest trending quartz-sulphide (chalcopyrite, galena, tetrahedrite, ±pyrite and sphalerite) veins are evident, but poorly exposed, within an open 800m long by 180m wide corridor. The centimetre to 80 cm wide veins generally occur as multiple veins and stringers in zones hosted by a younger granite and older metamorphic gneisses; within the latter the veins parallel, but locally crosscutting the, foliation. Wallrock alteration consists of quartz-sericite-sulphide envelopes generally extending 5m from the vein. The Lum showing consists of a weak quartz-sulphide stockwork, from which a grab sample from an old trench dump returned 263 grams per tonne gold, 1350 grams per tonne silver. The Brown showing, 700m southeast of the Lum showing and historically explored by a 10m long adit, returned 8.6 grams per tonne gold and 420 grams per tonne silver over 0.3m from a chip sample of the footwall side of the 0.9m wide vein zone by the author in 2010. Grab samples from the Trail vein, 40m southwest of the Brown showing, and the Newfie vein, 150m northwest of the Trail vein have returned 8.28 grams per tonne gold and 424 grams per tonne silver; and 15.9 grams per tonne gold and 440 grams per tonne silver in 2010 by Blind Creek Resources Ltd. ("Blind Creek"). In 2011, Blind Creek diamond drilled 3325m in 17 holes to test the Wann River veins. The drill program was not adequately designed to intersect the overall southerly, and commonly steeply dipping, veins. However, a number of vein and stringer zones were intersected. Several intersections appear to be associated with one central, vertically dipping vein, within a 70m wide zone of veining. The central vein may represent the extent of the LUM stringer zone, 550m to the southeast. Intersections include 3.77 grams per tonne gold and 17.6 grams per tonne silver over 3m, including 11.3 grams per tonne gold and 76.2 grams per tonne silver over 1m in hole WR11-11(WR-03-02-11); and 4.15 grams per tonne gold and 45.8 grams per tonne silver over 1m in hole WR11-12(WR-03-03-11). A distinct, significant southerly vein was intersected between the LUM showing and the aforementioned vein, which yielded 11.3 grams per tonne gold and 94.8 grams per tonne silver over 1m in hole WR11-14(WR-04-01-11). True width intersections cannot be determined at present. An MMI soil survey (useful in detecting mineralization beneath glacial till) was conducted over the Wann River area in 2017. The survey delineated significant precious, pathfinder and base metal anomalies that could be related to mineralized veins, which will be followed up in the current exploration program. The current exploration program is being implemented and supervised by, and the technical information in this news release has been reviewed by, Jean Pautler, P.Geo., a qualified person with respect to NI 43-101. About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. 2 Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified numerous high-grade vein and shear-hostedbulk-tonnage gold exploration targets including Wann River to the southwest and Happy Sullivan to the northeast of the Engineer Gold Mine. For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com On Behalf of the Board of Directors Contact Information Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. Corporate Inquiries: "Andrew H. Rees" Andrew H. Rees: 604-505-3739 Mr. Andrew H. Rees Email: andrewhr@engineergoldmines.com Director Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release contains certain forward looking statements which involve known and unknown risks, delays, and uncertainties not under the control of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. which may cause actual results, performance or achievements of Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. to be materially different from the results, performance or expectation implied by these forward looking statements. By their nature, forward looking statements involve risk and uncertainties because they relate to events and depend on factors that will or may occur in the future. Actual results may vary depending upon exploration activities, industry production, commodity demand and pricing, currency exchange rates, and, but not limited to, general economic factors. Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

