Engineer Gold Mines : Grants Options

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD.
Suite 804 - 750 West Pender Street
Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T7
Telephone: 604.682.2928
Fax: 604.685.6905
www.engineergoldmines.com
Engineer Gold Grants Options
May 13, 2020
Vancouver, BC - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: EAU) announces it has granted 500,000 stock options with an exercise price of $0.10 to directors, officers employees and consultants for a period of three years from the date of the grant.
About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.
Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hostedbulk-tonnage gold exploration targets.
For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com
|
On Behalf of the Board of Directors
|
Contact Information
|
Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.
|
Corporate Inquiries:
|
"Glen Macdonald"
|
Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
|
Mr. Glen C. Macdonald, P. Geo
|
Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com
|
Director
|
Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements
Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.
Disclaimer
Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. published this content on 13 May 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 13 May 2020 22:24:05 UTC