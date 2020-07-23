Engineer Gold Mines : Initial Evaluation of the Ground Surrounding the Engineer Mine Workings

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD.

Suite 804 - 750 West Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T7

Telephone: 604.682.2928

Fax: 604.685.6905

www.engineergoldmines.com

Initial Evaluation of the Ground Surrounding the Engineer Mine Workings

July 23, 2020

Vancouver, BC - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: EAU) announces the completion of its initial exploration program of evaluating the ground surrounding the Engineer mine workings, located 32 km southwest of Atlin, BC. Previous exploration primarily focused on the main mine workings, with no substantial work having been completed on known peripheral veins in the last 30 to 40 years.

Significant, but poorly documented, quartz veins have been re-located proximal to the previously productive Shaft-Governor-Boulder vein systems, which were located along the eastern margin of the original Engineer mine workings boundary. Detailed chip sampling has now been completed along the 0.7 to 1.5m wide, 220°/75-80°NW Mickey vein which has been traced for 150m along strike. The vein intersects several more northerly trending veins and dykes at its southern extent; vein and dyke intersections are features evident within the major past- producing veins within the Engineer mine workings. The 340-355°/55-70°E trending Myosotis- Gleaner vein system has been discontinuously traced for almost 300m with chip and grab samples collected along its extent. Both the Mickey and Myosotis-Gleaner veins intersect in the Hub B area, a zone of quartz stockworks and intersecting veins.

Most of the previous work on the Happy Sullivan prospect, 3.5 km north-northeast of the Engineer mine workings, focused on a northerly trending quartz vein and shear zone exposed at the upper adit, in trenches and within the lower crosscut adit. Another shear hosted, 0.6m wide, arsenopyrite bearing, crustiform and banded northerly trending vein was found to occur at the lower adit portal, with previous reports of 930 g/t Au over 0.9m in 1979. It does not appear that this vein has been followed up and additional work is necessary to trace the main, northerly trending vein.

From the Happy Sullivan prospect an apparent 045° trending, possible fault bounded, lineament was observed about 750m northeast of the Sweepstake showing, located about 1.5 km northeast of Engineer mine workings. The lineament has not been explored.

The 2011 drill core and Wann River veins, 4 km south of the Engineer Gold Mine property, were also investigated during the initial 2020 exploration program and are currently being integrated with the 2011 drill data (see news release July 14, 2020). Results will be released once they are compiled. The vein systems have been mapped in detail and chip sampled.

Continued exploration will commence early next week and will include an evaluation of the Sweepstake showing and observed northeast trending lineament, tracing of the Mickey, Myosotis-Gleaner, Happy Sullivan and Jersey Lily veins (the latter occurs at the southern end of the Engineer mine workings), an evaluation of MMI soil anomalies at the north end of the Wann River area and mapping between the Engineer and Wann River areas.