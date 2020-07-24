Engineer Gold Mines : Private Placement Closes $500,000 Gross Proceeds

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD.

Engineer Gold Closes Non-Brokered Private Placement

Raising Gross Proceeds of $500,000.

July 24, 2020

Vancouver, BC - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: EAU) announces it has closed a non-brokered private placement announced July 13, 2020 raising gross proceeds of $500,000. 8,333,333 units ("Unit") have been issued at a price of $0.06 per each Unit. Each Unit is comprised of one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant ("Warrant"). Each whole Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.12 per share for a period of 30 months from closing of the financing expiring January 24, 2023.

All securities are subject to a four month hold period. Finder's fees payable in connection with the private placement total $37,360 and 622,667 finder's units. Finder's units are exercisable at a price of $0.09, expiring January 24, 2023, into one common share and one-half of one share purchase warrant ("Finder Warrant"). Each whole Finder's Warrant is exercisable to purchase one common share of the Company at a price of $0.15 per share expiring January 24, 2023, all in accordance with the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The proceeds will be used for the exploration program at the Engineer Gold Mine Property, 32 km west of Atlin in northern BC, and general working capital.

