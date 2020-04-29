Engineer Gold Mines : to Extend Warrants

ENGINEER GOLD MINES LTD.

Suite 804 - 750 West Pender Street

Vancouver, B.C. V6C 2T7

Telephone: 604.682.2928

Fax: 604.685.6905

www.engineergoldmines.com

Engineer Gold Applies to Extend Warrants

April 29, 2020

Vancouver, BC - Engineer Gold Mines Ltd. (the "Company") (TSXV: EAU) proposes to extend the term of 3,800,000 outstanding share purchase warrants which are to expire on June 1, 2020. The new expiration date will now be June 1, 2023.

The warrants were issued pursuant to a non-brokered private placement of units completed by the Company on June 1, 2018 with an original term of two years. The exercise price of the warrants will remain at $0.15 per share. The extension of the warrants is subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

About Engineer Gold Mines Ltd.

Engineer Gold is focused on the exploration and development of the 100%-owned, 14,020 ha Engineer Gold Mine Property, centered on the Historic high-grade Engineer Gold Mine situated 32 km southwest of Atlin, B.C. Previous work has identified a small, Inferred high-grade gold Mineral Resource, numerous high-grade vein and shear-hostedbulk-tonnage gold exploration targets and a modest, high-grade gold production opportunity. Engineer Gold is fully permitted for surface and underground exploration drilling, small-scale test mining and on-site milling at the Engineer Gold Mine Property.

For additional information please visit the company website at www.engineergoldmines.com

Contact Information
Corporate Inquiries:
Dale Dobson: (604) 682-2928
Email: dale.dobson@klondikesilver.com

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

