ENGINEERS INDIA LIMITED

(ENGINERSIN)
03/22
112.75 INR   -2.42%
Engineers India : Shri S.K. Handa assumes charge as Director (Projects), EIL

0
03/25/2019

Shri S.K. Handa assumes charge as Director (Projects), EIL

Shri S.K. Handa has assumed charge as Director (Projects) of Engineers India Ltd. (EIL) w.e.f. March 11, 2019.

Having joined EIL as Management Trainee in 1983, he has been associated with many green field & brown field projects implemented by EIL. He has also been involved in development of in-house technology & its commercialisation in the hydrocarbon field.

His areas of responsibility spanning 35 years career in EIL include process design, technology development & its commercialisation, engineering services & business development across entire hydrocarbon value chain in midstream & downstream sectors. He was nominated to the board of Certification Engineers India Ltd. (CEIL), subsidiary of EIL, as Part-Time Director in 2015.

Shri Handa is a B. Tech (Hons.) in Chemical Engineering from Department of Chemical Engineering & Technology, Panjab University, Chandigarh (1983 batch).

Prior to assuming charge of Director (Projects), he led the position of Executive Director (Technical) in EIL.

Disclaimer

Engineers India Limited published this content on 25 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 March 2019 09:19:13 UTC
