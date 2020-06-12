Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  EnGold Mines Ltd.    EGM   CA29330R1001

ENGOLD MINES LTD.

(EGM)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: EnGold Arranges $480,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
06/12/2020 | 04:45pm EDT

Explanatory Note: In the 2nd paragraph the date July 28th has been changed to June 12, 2020.

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2020) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,000,000 common share units at a price of $0.04 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $480,000, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units will consist of one common share and one warrant, whereby each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of two years. Proceeds of the sale of the Units will be used for exploration of the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of BC, litigation expenses related to the appeal of the Irvin Eisler wrongful dismissal case, and general working capital purposes. A 7% finders' fee consisting of cash and share purchase warrants will be payable in connection with the financing.

The Company plans to rely on the new "existing security holder exemption" described in Multilateral CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders (published March 13, 2014) or analogous exemption for shareholders of record as of June 12th,2020, as well as other exemptions.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Discovery and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett
President & CEO
For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/57817


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENGOLD MINES LTD.
04:45pCORRECTION FROM SOURCE : EnGold Arranges $480,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
04:10pEnGold Arranges $480,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement
NE
06/11EnGold Discovers New Exploration Targets with Visible Gold at Lac La Hache, A..
NE
06/04EnGold Resumes Exploration Program at Lac La Hache
NE
04/22EnGold Reports Initial Results of Ann North Drilling
NE
03/30EnGold Provides Lac La Hache Drilling Update, Assays Pending
NE
03/17EnGold Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
03/04EnGold Starts Deep Drilling of Alkalic Porphyry Copper-Gold Target at Lac La ..
NE
02/25EnGold Engages SRK to Complete Resource Estimates at Spout and G1 Copper Zone..
NE
02/19EnGold Strengthens Land Position at Lac La Hache
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,78 M -1,31 M -1,31 M
Net cash 2019 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 8,90 M 6,54 M 6,53 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,2%
Chart ENGOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
EnGold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Brett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf van Driesum Chairman
Alastair Brownlow Chief Financial Officer
Dale Reimer Independent Director
Robert Wilson Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGOLD MINES LTD.-33.33%7
BHP GROUP-7.53%118 717
RIO TINTO PLC-0.18%96 082
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-18.22%27 736
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.0.54%18 049
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC28.54%9 166
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group