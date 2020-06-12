CORRECTION FROM SOURCE: EnGold Arranges $480,000 Non-Brokered Private Placement

Explanatory Note: In the 2nd paragraph the date July 28th has been changed to June 12, 2020.



Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - June 12, 2020) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has arranged a non-brokered private placement of up to 12,000,000 common share units at a price of $0.04 per unit (the "Units") for gross proceeds of up to $480,000, subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Units will consist of one common share and one warrant, whereby each warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one common share at a price of $0.07 per share for a period of two years. Proceeds of the sale of the Units will be used for exploration of the Company's 100% owned Lac La Hache Property in the Cariboo region of BC, litigation expenses related to the appeal of the Irvin Eisler wrongful dismissal case, and general working capital purposes. A 7% finders' fee consisting of cash and share purchase warrants will be payable in connection with the financing.

The Company plans to rely on the new "existing security holder exemption" described in Multilateral CSA Notice 45-313 - Prospectus Exemption for Distributions to Existing Security Holders (published March 13, 2014) or analogous exemption for shareholders of record as of June 12th,2020, as well as other exemptions.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Discovery and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

David Brett

President & CEO

For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

