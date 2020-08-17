Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  EnGold Mines Ltd.    EGM   CA29330R1001

ENGOLD MINES LTD.

(EGM)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE - 08/17 02:42:03 pm
0.06 CAD   --.--%
04:15pEnGold Closes $350,000 First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing
NE
08/12EnGold Increases Flow-Through Financing to $600,000
NE
08/10ENGOLD MINES : Arranges $350,000 Flow-Through Financing
AQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompanyFinancials 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnGold Closes $350,000 First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
08/17/2020 | 04:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - August 17, 2020) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the Company has closed a non-brokered private placement of 4,666,667 flow-through units at a price of $0.075 per unit for gross proceeds of $350,000. The units consist of one flow-through common share and one half of one warrant, whereby each whole warrant will entitle the holder to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.10 per share for a period of two years. All securities issued under the financing are subject to a four month hold period expiring Dec 15, 2020. The net proceeds will be used to explore the Company's Lac La Hache Project in the Cariboo region of BC.

The Company paid finder's fees in connection with the financing consisting of 7% cash and 7% finder's share purchase warrants entitling the holders to purchase one non-flow-through common share at a price of $0.10 per share for one year.

About EnGold

EnGold is a Vancouver-based copper, gold, silver, magnetite exploration company focused solely on its 100% owned Lac La Hache property in the Cariboo region of BC which hosts the Spout Copper Deposit, the Aurizon Gold Deposit and the G1 Copper Discovery and other targets within a large porphyry mineralizing system. With world class infrastructure at its doorstep, Lac La Hache is a great location to be exploring.

EnGold Mines Ltd.
David Brett
President & CEO
For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements." Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/61984


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
All news about ENGOLD MINES LTD.
04:15pEnGold Closes $350,000 First Tranche of Flow-Through Financing
NE
08/12EnGold Increases Flow-Through Financing to $600,000
NE
08/10ENGOLD MINES : Arranges $350,000 Flow-Through Financing
AQ
08/07EnGold Arranges $350,000 Flow-Through Financing
NE
08/06EnGold Set to Restart Lac La Hache Exploration Program
NE
07/27ENGOLD MINES : Closes $426,000 Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Financing
AQ
07/24EnGold Closes $426,000 Final Tranche of Oversubscribed Financing
NE
07/06EnGold Samples up to 9.65 gpt Gold from New Zones at Lac La Hache
NE
06/30EnGold Closes Second Tranche of Financing
NE
06/22EnGold Closes First Tranche of Financing
NE
More news
Financials
Sales 2019 - - -
Net income 2019 -1,78 M -1,35 M -1,35 M
Net cash 2019 0,09 M 0,07 M 0,07 M
P/E ratio 2019 -9,98x
Yield 2019 -
Capitalization 14,2 M 10,7 M 10,7 M
EV / Sales 2018 -
EV / Sales 2019 -
Nbr of Employees -
Free-Float 82,3%
Chart ENGOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
EnGold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Brett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf van Driesum Chairman
Alastair Brownlow Chief Financial Officer
Dale Reimer Independent Director
Robert Wilson Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGOLD MINES LTD.0.00%11
BHP GROUP2.42%134 707
RIO TINTO PLC4.50%103 674
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-13.52%30 391
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.14.25%20 946
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC65.44%12 223
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group