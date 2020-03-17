Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE  >  EnGold Mines Ltd.    EGM   CA29330R1001

ENGOLD MINES LTD.

(EGM)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCalendarCompany 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

EnGold Grants Incentive Stock Options

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/17/2020 | 08:15pm EDT

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - March 17, 2020) - David H. Brett, President & CEO, EnGold Mines Ltd., (TSXV: EGM) ("EnGold" or the "Company") reports that the board of directors has approved the granting of incentive stock options to directors, employees and consultants to purchase 2,630,000 common shares at a price of $0.10 for a period of three years (the "Options"), subject to the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange. The Options are to replace 2,180,000 granted in 2017 that have expired, plus a new grant to a newer director with no previously held options, and to certain consultants. Following the grant, the Company will have 1,090,000 outstanding options at $0.40 and 2,630,000 at $0.10 for a total of 3,720,000 incentive options, representing 1.67% of the issued and outstanding shares of EnGold.

EnGold Mines Ltd.

Per/

David Brett, MBA
President & CEO
For further info contact David Brett, 604-682-2421 or david@engold.ca

This news release may contain "forward‐looking statements". Readers are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and that actual development or results may vary materially from those in these "forward looking statements."

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/53556


© Newsfilecorp 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENGOLD MINES LTD.
08:15pEnGold Grants Incentive Stock Options
NE
03/04EnGold Starts Deep Drilling of Alkalic Porphyry Copper-Gold Target at Lac La ..
NE
02/25EnGold Engages SRK to Complete Resource Estimates at Spout and G1 Copper Zone..
NE
02/19EnGold Strengthens Land Position at Lac La Hache
NE
02/04EnGold Closes Tranche of Non-Flow-Through Units
NE
01/30EnGold Plans Deep Drill Hole to Test Core of Large Porphyry System at Lac La ..
NE
01/22New Soil Results Reveal New Gold Targets at EnGold's Lac La Hache Property
NE
01/20EnGold Director Jeremy Wiebe Steps Down
NE
2019EnGold Closes Third Tranche of Flow-Through Financing
NE
2019ENGOLD MINES : Closes $200,000 Second Tranche of Flow-Through Financing VRIFY 3D..
AQ
More news
Chart ENGOLD MINES LTD.
Duration : Period :
EnGold Mines Ltd. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Managers
NameTitle
David H. Brett President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Rolf van Driesum Chairman
Alastair Brownlow Chief Financial Officer
Dale Reimer Independent Director
Robert Wilson Gordon Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENGOLD MINES LTD.-50.00%3
BHP GROUP-31.35%72 618
RIO TINTO PLC-27.23%69 019
ANGLO AMERICAN PLC-41.56%19 401
GRUPO MÉXICO, S.A.B. DE C.V.-16.70%14 785
POLYMETAL INTERNATIONAL PLC-7.15%6 404
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group