ENI (ENI)
Abu Dhabi's Adnoc Inks $5.8 Billion in Refining Deals With Eni and OMV

01/27/2019 | 07:42am EST

By Summer Said

DUBAI -- State-owned Abu Dhabi National Oil Co., or Adnoc, said Sunday it has signed agreements worth $5.8 billion with two European energy companies for a share in its refining unit and to create a new trading operation.

Italian energy company ENI SpA has acquired a 20% stake and Austria's OMV bought a 15% share in Adnoc Refining, with Adnoc owning the remaining 65%, the companies said in statements.

Adnoc Refining, which has a total refining capacity of 922,000 barrels a day operates the fourth largest single site refinery in the world, is valued at $19.3 billion. OMV said it would pay around $2.5 billion, while Eni said it would pay around $3.3 billion.

The partners will own the same proportions of the joint trading venture, the companies said.

Adnoc said the new trading venture will provide expanded market access for refining products with export volumes equivalent to about 70% of throughput.

Both ENI and OMV previously have signed deals with Adnoc for stakes in Abu Dhabi's oil fields.

Write to Summer Said at summer.said@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI 0.00% 14.572 End-of-day quote.5.99%
OMV AG 1.41% 42.38 End-of-day quote.9.79%
WTI 0.85% 53.51 Delayed Quote.16.87%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 79 842 M
EBIT 2018 11 617 M
Net income 2018 4 954 M
Debt 2018 9 102 M
Yield 2018 5,71%
P/E ratio 2018 10,92
P/E ratio 2019 10,43
EV / Sales 2018 0,78x
EV / Sales 2019 0,75x
Capitalization 52 957 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 18,0 €
Spread / Average Target 24%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI5.99%60 398
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.38%242 029
PETROCHINA COMPANY0.97%188 406
TOTAL2.75%141 714
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS12.61%96 359
EQUINOR3.29%73 799
