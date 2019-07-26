Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni

ENI

(ENI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/26 04:16:38 am
14.236 EUR   -0.79%
03:13aEnergy group Eni misses expectations with 27% profit fall
RE
02:39aEni 2Q Profit Dropped After Hiving Off Subsidiary
DJ
07/25Eni Drills First Appraisal Well Offshore Angola
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Energy group Eni misses expectations with 27% profit fall

07/26/2019 | 03:13am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at a gas station in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian energy group Eni missed expectations on second-quarter adjusted net profit with a 27% plunge, it said on Friday, citing lower oil and gas prices.

Adjusted net profit came in at 562 million euros ( £503 million ), compared with a company supplied analyst consensus forecast of 950 million euros.

Shares in the company were down 0.9% in early trade.

Concerns that trade tensions are causing the global economy to slow and rising supply from the United States have undermined crude prices, prompting the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) to prop up the market by limiting supplies.

On Thursday France's Total reported second-quarter adjusted net profit down 19%, hit by low oil prices, sharp declines in gas and sliding refining margins.

Eni's output was down 2% in the second quarter and it said it expected oil and gas production this year to grow by 2.0-2.5%. In April it forecast 2.5% growth.

"The projected range is assuming a production level of 40 Kboe/d in Venezuela and a scaling down in production volumes at our Indonesian project to factor in a slowdown in end-markets in Asia," it said.

Eni also said it is making a slight cut to its previous 8 billion euro investment target for the year without disclosing figures.

(Reporting by Stephen Jewkes; Editing by David Goodman)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI -0.44% 14.35 End-of-day quote.4.38%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.32% 63.46 Delayed Quote.16.90%
TOTAL -0.02% 47.915 Real-time Quote.3.77%
WTI 0.34% 56.26 Delayed Quote.23.52%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 73 054 M
EBIT 2019 10 166 M
Net income 2019 4 476 M
Debt 2019 15 852 M
Yield 2019 5,98%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,99x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 51 668 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 17,67  €
Last Close Price 14,35  €
Spread / Highest target 41,5%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target 1,74%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI4.38%57 652
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL10.64%254 134
PETROCHINA COMPANY-10.26%163 972
TOTAL3.77%139 134
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.59%97 626
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)56.88%76 628
