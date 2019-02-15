Log in
Eni 4Q Net Profit Fell, Sales Rose

02/15/2019

By Nathan Allen

Eni SpA (ENI.MI) said Friday that earnings fell sharply in the fourth quarter, while sales and adjusted earnings rose.

The Italian oil major said quarterly net profit fell 76% to 499 million euros from EUR2.05 billion a year earlier. Eni attributed the disparity to gains of EUR2.7 billion booked in the year-earlier period on the sale of stakes in projects in Egypt and Mozambique.

Adjusted operating profit for the quarter, which strips out the effects of these one-off gains, rose to EUR2.99 billion from EUR2.00 billion, outstripping a company-compiled consensus of EUR2.88 billion. Sales rose to EUR20.04 billion from 17.55 billion, the company said.

Eni said oil-and-gas production edged down to 1.87 million barrels of oil equivalent a day from 1.89 million barrels a day, in 2017.

The company proposed raising the dividend to EUR0.83 a share--of which EUR0.42 has already been paid as an interim dividend--from EUR0.80 a year earlier.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI -0.51% 14.78 End-of-day quote.7.51%
WTI 0.00% 54.56 Delayed Quote.17.73%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 79 829 M
EBIT 2018 11 458 M
Net income 2018 4 660 M
Debt 2018 9 038 M
Yield 2018 5,63%
P/E ratio 2018 11,57
P/E ratio 2019 11,44
EV / Sales 2018 0,79x
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
Capitalization 53 713 M
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,8 €
Spread / Average Target 21%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI7.51%60 634
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.29%260 839
PETROCHINA COMPANY4.44%193 747
TOTAL6.07%146 319
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS14.81%100 554
EQUINOR ASA7.76%76 497
