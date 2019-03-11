Log in
Eni Agrees Deal With Qatar Petroleum on Project Offshore Mozambique

03/11/2019 | 11:15am EDT

By Max Bernhard

ENI said Monday that it signed a farm-out agreement with Qatar Petroleum (QP.YY) that will give the Gulf state's oil-and-gas company a stake in a development offshore Mozambique.

Eni said the deal will enable Qatar Petroleum to acquire a 25.5% participating interest in Block A5-A, offshore Mozambique.

Eni is the operator of the Block A5-A Consortium, with a 59.5% stake, which would be reduced to 34% after the deal is approved, the company said. Other partners are Sasol Ltd (SOL.JO), with 25.5%, and Mozambican state-owned Empresa Nacional de Hidrocarbonetos, which holds 15%.

"Today's transaction represent another milestone in the strategic path that Eni and QP undertook to further strengthen their partnership worldwide," Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said.

The agreement is subject to the approval of the Mozambican authorities.

Write to Max Bernhard at max.bernhard@dowjones.com; @mxbernhard

Financials (€)
Sales 2019 82 358 M
EBIT 2019 11 038 M
Net income 2019 4 561 M
Debt 2019 9 031 M
Yield 2019 5,67%
P/E ratio 2019 10,96
P/E ratio 2020 9,61
EV / Sales 2019 0,77x
EV / Sales 2020 0,80x
Capitalization 54 396 M
Income Statement Evolution
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI8.87%61 113
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL5.16%247 893
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.24%198 079
TOTAL8.99%148 811
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS17.28%94 555
EQUINOR ASA3.07%72 043
