Eni : Agrees to Buy 70% of Alaska's Oooguruk Oil Field

By Alberto Delclaux



Italian oil major Eni SpA (ENI.MC) said Thursday that it has agreed to buy 70% of Alaska's Oooguruk oil field from Caelus Natural Resources Alaska LLC, making it the operator and sole owner of the field.

The oil field has been in production since 2008 and currently produces about 10,000 barrels of oil a day.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, Eni said.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com