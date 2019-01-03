Log in
ENI (ENI)
  Report  
Eni : Agrees to Buy 70% of Alaska's Oooguruk Oil Field

01/03/2019 | 11:27am CET

01/03/2019 | 11:27am CET

By Alberto Delclaux

Italian oil major Eni SpA (ENI.MC) said Thursday that it has agreed to buy 70% of Alaska's Oooguruk oil field from Caelus Natural Resources Alaska LLC, making it the operator and sole owner of the field.

The oil field has been in production since 2008 and currently produces about 10,000 barrels of oil a day.

The deal is subject to regulatory approval, Eni said.

Write to Alberto Delclaux at alberto.delclaux@dowjones.com

ENI 0.23% 13.78 End-of-day quote.0.23%
WTI 0.52% 46.03 Delayed Quote.0.00%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 80 015 M
EBIT 2018 11 760 M
Net income 2018 4 930 M
Debt 2018 9 244 M
Yield 2018 6,03%
P/E ratio 2018 9,99
P/E ratio 2019 9,11
EV / Sales 2018 0,74x
EV / Sales 2019 0,68x
Capitalization 50 079 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 18,1 €
Spread / Average Target 31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI0.23%56 926
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL1.17%245 936
PETROCHINA COMPANY-0.69%181 049
TOTAL1.03%141 096
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS5.82%88 001
EQUINOR0.44%71 315
