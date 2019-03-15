Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni

Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/15 07:44:43 am
15.712 EUR   +1.12%
07:41aENI : Targets Neutral Upstream Carbon Footprint by 2030
DJ
07:29aENI : pledges higher returns with buyback and fatter dividend
RE
07:16aENI : Bets on Exploration to Drive Upstream Expansion
DJ
News 
Eni : Bets on Exploration to Drive Upstream Expansion

Eni : Bets on Exploration to Drive Upstream Expansion

0
03/15/2019 | 07:16am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Eni SpA (ENI.MI) said Friday that it plans to add more than 2.5 billion barrels of resources to its portfolio over the next four years by exploring basins in the Middle East, Norway and Mexico.

The Italian oil major said it expects to drill around 40 exploration wells a year between 2019 and 2022 in an effort to shore up its existing 3 billion barrels of reserves.

Over the same period Eni expects total hydrocarbon production to expand by around 3.5% a year through the ramp-up of new projects, which will contribute around 660,000 barrels a day in 2022.

Upstream operations should generate cumulative free cash flow of around 22 billion euros ($24.88 billion) between 2019 and 2022, Eni said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI -0.04% 15.538 End-of-day quote.13.02%
WTI 0.17% 58.58 Delayed Quote.25.90%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 76 977 M
EBIT 2019 11 039 M
Net income 2019 4 576 M
Debt 2019 9 071 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
P/E ratio 2020 10,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 56 468 M
Income Statement Evolution
