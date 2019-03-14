Eni Finds Gas at Nour Prospect Offshore Egypt

By Nathan Allen



Eni said Thursday that it has made a gas discovery at the Nour exploration prospect located in the Egyptian Mediterranean.

The Italian oil major didn't provide an estimate of the total resource size, but said it will begin a feasibility study once it has finished evaluating data from the discovery.

Eni is the operator of the prospect with a 40% stake. BP holds a 25% stake, while Mubadala Petroleum and Tharwa Petroleum have 20% and 15%, respectively.

