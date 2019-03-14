Log in
ENI

(ENI)
Eni Finds Gas at Nour Prospect Offshore Egypt

0
03/14/2019 | 06:44am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Eni said Thursday that it has made a gas discovery at the Nour exploration prospect located in the Egyptian Mediterranean.

The Italian oil major didn't provide an estimate of the total resource size, but said it will begin a feasibility study once it has finished evaluating data from the discovery.

Eni is the operator of the prospect with a 40% stake. BP holds a 25% stake, while Mubadala Petroleum and Tharwa Petroleum have 20% and 15%, respectively.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
BP 0.44% 550.5808 Delayed Quote.10.45%
ENI 2.51% 15.544 End-of-day quote.13.06%
WTI -0.17% 58.12 Delayed Quote.25.48%
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 76 977 M
EBIT 2019 11 039 M
Net income 2019 4 576 M
Debt 2019 9 071 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
P/E ratio 2020 10,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 56 490 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,9 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI13.06%63 935
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL7.70%254 463
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.66%199 154
TOTAL10.89%153 213
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS23.90%101 854
EQUINOR ASA4.79%74 483
