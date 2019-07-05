Log in
ENI    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI

(ENI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/05 05:13:21 am
14.622 EUR   -0.16%
Company 
News Summary

Eni : Gets Approval for Kazakhstan Offshore Operation

07/05/2019 | 04:54am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Eni said Friday that it has received approval from Kazakhstan's energy ministry to jointly operate the Abay offshore area with KazMunaiGas EP JSC (KZMNY).

The Abay block is located around 50 kilometers from the coast in shallow waters of the Caspian Sea. It is estimated to hold significant potential for hydrocarbon resources, Eni said.

Eni and KazMunaiGas will each hold a 50% share in the block and share costs equally during exploration. Once the project moves to the production phase, Eni and KMG will jointly operate it via an equally owned joint venture called Isatay Operating Co.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI 0.54% 14.646 End-of-day quote.6.53%
WTI -0.32% 56.61 Delayed Quote.24.52%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 74 692 M
EBIT 2019 10 475 M
Net income 2019 4 568 M
Debt 2019 16 008 M
Yield 2019 5,86%
P/E ratio 2019 11,5x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 52 734 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 17,9  €
Last Close Price 14,6  €
Spread / Highest target 40,0%
Spread / Average Target 22,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -0,31%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI6.53%59 169
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL12.41%260 582
PETROCHINA COMPANY-4.30%173 450
TOTAL7.09%144 214
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS19.62%96 892
NK ROSNEFT' PAO--.--%69 863
