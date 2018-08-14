Log in
MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI (ENI)
News

Eni : Granted New Exploration License Offshore Egypt

08/14/2018 | 10:06am CEST

By Anthony Shevlin

Eni SpA (ENI.MI) said Tuesday it has been granted a new exploration license offshore Egypt.

The new concession agreement--aimed at governing an offshore exploration license in the East Nile Delta Basin of the Mediterranean Sea--received approval by Egyptian authorities, Eni said.

The Italian oil major said it plans to proceed with the drilling of an exploration well in the second half and that the exploration license is operated through its subsidiary IEOC.

Eni holds an 85% stake in the concession and Tharwa Petroleum Company holds a 15% stake, it said.

Write to Anthony Shevlin at anthony.shevlin@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI -2.62% 15.956 End-of-day quote.15.62%
WTI 0.59% 67.81 Delayed Quote.11.08%
Financials (€)
Sales 2018 77 983 M
EBIT 2018 11 317 M
Net income 2018 4 802 M
Debt 2018 10 106 M
Yield 2018 5,21%
P/E ratio 2018 12,63
P/E ratio 2019 11,20
EV / Sales 2018 0,87x
EV / Sales 2019 0,82x
Capitalization 57 987 M
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 28
Average target price 18,5 €
Spread / Average Target 16%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI15.62%66 095
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL2.00%275 961
PETROCHINA COMPANY-1.24%206 765
TOTAL17.47%169 698
EQUINOR23.63%86 701
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.72%73 392
