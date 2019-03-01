Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI

(ENI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eni : Saipem and former managers sent to trial in profit warning case - sources

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/01/2019 | 05:01am EST
A Saipem logo in seen on the bridge of the Saipem 10000 deepwater drillship in Genoa's harbour

MILAN (Reuters) - An Italian judge has ordered oil contractor Saipem and former executives to stand trial on market manipulation and false accounting charges, sources said on Friday.

The trial, revolving around a profit warning issued in 2013, will begin on May 23, the sources said.

Fomer Chief Executives Pietro Tali and Umberto Vergine are among the managers to be sent to trial, the sources said.

Under Italian law, companies are responsible for the actions of their managers and can be fined if found guilty.

It was not possible to obtain a comment from the lawyers of the parties involved. They have previously denied any wrongdoing.

(Reporting by Emilio Parodi, writing by Stephen Jewkes)
Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI -0.37% 15.166 End-of-day quote.10.31%
SAIPEM 4.77% 4.565 End-of-day quote.39.82%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENI
05:01aENI : Saipem and former managers sent to trial in profit warning case - sources
RE
04:41aENI : Dutch prosecutors target Shell over Nigeria oil deal
RE
03:00aRoyal Dutch Shell Faces Prosecution in the Netherlands
DJ
02/28Exxon's Cyprus gas discovery adds another giant to East Med collection
RE
02/27ENI : UAE's ADNOC and Korea's SK E&C to build world's largest oil storage facili..
RE
02/25ENI : Starts Construction on Second Renewable Power Plant in Sardinia
DJ
02/24UAE's ADNOC seals $4 billion pipeline infrastructure deal with KKR, BlackRock
RE
02/22Little leeway to ease consumer pain as European power prices soar
RE
02/21Nigeria Issues $20 Billion Tax Bill to Oil-And-Gas Companies -Reuters
DJ
02/21Nigeria hits oil majors with billions in back taxes
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 82 358 M
EBIT 2019 11 038 M
Net income 2019 4 561 M
Debt 2019 9 031 M
Yield 2019 5,59%
P/E ratio 2019 11,11
P/E ratio 2020 9,73
EV / Sales 2019 0,78x
EV / Sales 2020 0,81x
Capitalization 55 116 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,9 €
Spread / Average Target 18%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI10.31%62 667
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL6.92%257 858
PETROCHINA COMPANY8.60%203 939
TOTAL8.25%150 445
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS19.14%102 061
EQUINOR ASA5.58%75 665
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.