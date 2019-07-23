Log in
Eni : Starts Up South West Meleiha, Makes Egypt Discoveries

0
07/23/2019 | 05:43am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Eni SpA (ENI.MI) said Tuesday that it has started production at the South West Meleiha lease in Egypt and made several near-field discoveries in the country.

Production at South West Meleiha, which is located in Egypt's Western Desert, has reached 5,000 barrels of oil per day and is set to increase to 7,000 barrels per day by September, Eni said.

Eni holds a 50% interest in South West Meleiha, while Egyptian General Petroleum Corporation holds the remaining 50%.

Meanwhile, the Italian oil major said it has made two new oil discoveries within the Meleiha development area, an oil discovery in the Gulf of Suez and a gas discovery in the El Qar'a exploration lease in the Nile Delta.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI 0.68% 14.316 End-of-day quote.3.43%
WTI 0.18% 56.18 Delayed Quote.22.73%
