ENI (ENI)
Eni : Var Energi Gets 13 Licenses in Norway

01/18/2019 | 04:43am EST

By Nathan Allen

Eni said Friday that Norway's energy ministry has granted 13 licenses to Var Energi AS, which is jointly owned by Eni and HitecVision A/S (HITV.NO).

Eni, which holds a 69.6% stake in Var Energi, said the company has been awarded four operatorships and nine partnerships covering Norway's main oil-and-gas provinces in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea and Barents Sea.

"The award of these exploration licenses represents a further acknowledgement of our skills to operate in complex contests both from a technical and an environmental stand point," Eni's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

