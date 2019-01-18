Eni : Var Energi Gets 13 Licenses in Norway

By Nathan Allen



Eni said Friday that Norway's energy ministry has granted 13 licenses to Var Energi AS, which is jointly owned by Eni and HitecVision A/S (HITV.NO).

Eni, which holds a 69.6% stake in Var Energi, said the company has been awarded four operatorships and nine partnerships covering Norway's main oil-and-gas provinces in the North Sea, Norwegian Sea and Barents Sea.

"The award of these exploration licenses represents a further acknowledgement of our skills to operate in complex contests both from a technical and an environmental stand point," Eni's Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said.

