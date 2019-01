By Max Bernhard



ENI SpA (ENI.MI) said Wednesday that it signed a memorandum of understanding with Indonesia's Pertamina to investigate opportunities for collaboration on recycling, low-carbon products and renewable energies.

Eni said it also signed a non-binding agreement for a potential joint venture with Pertamina for the construction of a refinery in Indonesia.

