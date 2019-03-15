Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI

(ENI)
Add to my list  
My previous session
Most popular
Manage my lists
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 03/15 07:43:08 am
15.729 EUR   +1.23%
07:41aENI : Targets Neutral Upstream Carbon Footprint by 2030
DJ
07:29aENI : pledges higher returns with buyback and fatter dividend
RE
07:16aENI : Bets on Exploration to Drive Upstream Expansion
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eni : pledges higher returns with buyback and fatter dividend

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/15/2019 | 07:29am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni at a gas station in Rome

MILAN (Reuters) - Italian oil and gas group Eni promised investors higher returns on Friday through a share buyback and bigger dividend, pledging strong cash flow growth over the next four years.

In its 2019-2022 plan the company announced a four-year buyback programme with an initial allocation of 400 million euros (341.6 million pounds) this year and a 3.6 percent rise in its dividend to 0.86 euros in 2019.

It said after this year the buyback would be 400 million euros per year with Brent prices between $60-65 per barrel but would rise to 800 million euros if Brent was above $65 a barrel.

Brent crude was trading around $67 a barrel on Friday.

"We will generate some 22 billion euros free cash over the plan in our upstream business, almost double our dividend need," Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said on a conference call.

Over the last year the world's top oil and gas companies have come under pressure to return more cash to shareholders as profits and oil prices rise after a three-year crunch.

Oil and gas output will grow an average of 3.5 percent per year to 2025, Eni said, adding it expected 2.5 billion barrels of oil equivalent of new resources.

Eni, which in 2018 produced 1.85 million barrels per day, was struggling to replace reserves a decade ago but giant gas finds in Mozambique and Egypt have since given it the strongest discovery record in the industry.

The company, which produces more than half its oil and gas in Africa, has made a move to diversify away from the continent by clinching a series of deals in the Gulf region.

Eni will invest a total of around 33 billion euros in its four-year plan to 2022 and will plough 1.4 billion euros in new energy solutions. It plans to have more than 10 gigawatts of renewable capacity by 2030.

It also said it would be net zero carbon neutral by 2030. "Tackling this is a strategic priority of our board," Descalzi said.

Investors in recent years have ratcheted up pressure on boards of fossil fuel companies to reduce emissions, spend more on low-carbon energy and increase disclosure on climate change.

(Reporting by Giancarlo Navach and Stephen Jewkes, editing by David Evans)

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENI
07:41aENI : Targets Neutral Upstream Carbon Footprint by 2030
DJ
07:29aENI : pledges higher returns with buyback and fatter dividend
RE
07:16aENI : Bets on Exploration to Drive Upstream Expansion
DJ
06:53aENI : to Boost Shareholder Returns Under Strategic Plan
DJ
06:40aItaly's drive to join China's Belt and Road hits potholes
RE
03/14ENI : 2018 Consolidated Financial Statements and Draft Financial Statements of t..
AQ
03/14ENI : eyeing new opportunities in Iraq
AQ
03/14ENI : Aims to Eliminate Palm Oil in Biofuels, in Line With New EU Rules
DJ
03/14Eni Finds Gas at Nour Prospect Offshore Egypt
DJ
03/13ENI : Italy's Eni makes major oil find in Angola
RE
More news
Financials (€)
Sales 2019 76 977 M
EBIT 2019 11 039 M
Net income 2019 4 576 M
Debt 2019 9 071 M
Yield 2019 5,46%
P/E ratio 2019 11,23
P/E ratio 2020 10,00
EV / Sales 2019 0,85x
EV / Sales 2020 0,82x
Capitalization 56 468 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 25
Average target price 17,9 €
Spread / Average Target 15%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI13.02%63 913
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL8.81%257 801
PETROCHINA COMPANY6.38%198 623
TOTAL11.41%153 931
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS24.29%102 671
EQUINOR ASA5.50%75 595
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.