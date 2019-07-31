OMV Closes Refining Partnership Deal With Adnoc and Eni

By Nathan Allen



Austria's OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that it has closed a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Eni to set up a new trading operation and take a stake in Adnoc's refining business.

Under the terms of the deal, which was first disclosed in January, OMV has paid $2.43 billion for a 15% stake in Adnoc's refining business, while Eni has paid $3.24 billion for a 20% stake.

The three companies will set up a trading joint venture to export Adnoc's refined products, which is set to begin operations in 2020, OMV said.

The deal boosts OMV's refining capacity by 40%, and its capacity to produce olefins--a type of petrochemical--by 10%.

