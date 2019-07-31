Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI

(ENI)
  Report  
Real-time Quote. Real-time Tradegate - 07/31 04:54:56 am
14.204 EUR   +0.78%
04:22aOMV Closes Refining Partnership Deal With Adnoc and Eni
DJ
03:56aEni and BP to Collaborate on Oman Onshore Gas Block
DJ
03:18aOman signs gas exploration agreement with Italy's Eni and BP Oman
RE
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

OMV Closes Refining Partnership Deal With Adnoc and Eni

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/31/2019 | 04:22am EDT

By Nathan Allen

Austria's OMV AG (OMV.VI) said Wednesday that it has closed a deal with Abu Dhabi National Oil Co. and Eni to set up a new trading operation and take a stake in Adnoc's refining business.

Under the terms of the deal, which was first disclosed in January, OMV has paid $2.43 billion for a 15% stake in Adnoc's refining business, while Eni has paid $3.24 billion for a 20% stake.

The three companies will set up a trading joint venture to export Adnoc's refined products, which is set to begin operations in 2020, OMV said.

The deal boosts OMV's refining capacity by 40%, and its capacity to produce olefins--a type of petrochemical--by 10%.

Write to Nathan Allen at nathan.allen@dowjones.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI -1.08% 14.094 End-of-day quote.2.52%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.28% 65.08 Delayed Quote.16.53%
OMV AG -0.32% 43.4 End-of-day quote.12.44%
WTI 0.07% 58.31 Delayed Quote.23.70%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENI
04:22aOMV Closes Refining Partnership Deal With Adnoc and Eni
DJ
03:56aEni and BP to Collaborate on Oman Onshore Gas Block
DJ
03:18aOman signs gas exploration agreement with Italy's Eni and BP Oman
RE
07/26GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Starbucks, Mattel, Alphabet, SoftBank
07/26ENI SPA : 2Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
07/26ENI : Sells 20% Stake in Indonesian Offshore Area to Neptune
DJ
07/26Energy group Eni misses expectations with 27% profit fall
RE
07/26Eni 2Q Profit Dropped After Hiving Off Subsidiary
DJ
07/25Eni Drills First Appraisal Well Offshore Angola
DJ
07/25ENI : Saipem draws up short list of partners for drilling business
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 70 188 M
EBIT 2019 10 153 M
Net income 2019 4 357 M
Debt 2019 14 518 M
Yield 2019 6,08%
P/E ratio 2019 11,6x
P/E ratio 2020 9,94x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
Capitalization 50 746 M
Chart ENI
Duration : Period :
Eni Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 17,61  €
Last Close Price 14,09  €
Spread / Highest target 44,0%
Spread / Average Target 25,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 3,59%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Roberto Casula Chief Operations, Development & Technology Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI2.52%56 561
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL11.07%254 707
PETROCHINA COMPANY-9.29%165 191
TOTAL2.28%136 992
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS16.31%95 104
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)66.72%82 391
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group