Financials (EUR) Sales 2020 53 884 M EBIT 2020 1 884 M Net income 2020 200 M Debt 2020 18 506 M Yield 2020 9,74% P/E ratio 2020 156x P/E ratio 2021 12,2x EV / Sales2020 0,91x EV / Sales2021 0,72x Capitalization 30 267 M Chart ENI SPA Duration : Auto. 2 months 3 months 6 months 9 months 1 year 2 years 5 years 10 years Max. Period : Day Week Technical analysis trends ENI SPA Short Term Mid-Term Long Term Trends Neutral Neutral Bearish Income Statement Evolution Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Consensus Sell Buy Mean consensus OUTPERFORM Number of Analysts 27 Average target price 10,51 € Last Close Price 8,47 € Spread / Highest target 95,9% Spread / Average Target 24,0% Spread / Lowest Target -48,5% EPS Revisions Please enable JavaScript in your browser's settings to use dynamic charts. Managers Name Title Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM Emma Marcegaglia Chairman Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director Sector and Competitors 1st jan. Capitalization (M$) ENI SPA -38.81% 32 774 SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY 0.00% 1 594 640 ROYAL DUTCH SHELL -36.85% 137 111 PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED 0.00% 111 611 TOTAL S.A. -34.11% 90 333 GAZPROM -0.66% 57 979