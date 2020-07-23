ENI : signs tech deal with Britain?s OVO Energy in customer push

ENI gas e luce, a wholly owned subsidiary of Italian energy firm Eni SpA, has around 10 million customers in Europe.

"This partnership represents an important step for Eni gas e luce's strategy to expand its international presence and achieve our long-term goal of building a portfolio of 20 million customers globally by 2050," Alberto Chiarini, CEO of Eni gas e luce, said in a statement.

Under the deal, Eni gas e luce will be able to use OVO's Kaluza digital platform which allows suppliers to see real time data on customer energy use - the kind of technology that must be ramped up globally if countries are to meet net zero emission reduction targets, OVO Energy CEO Stephen Fitzpatrick said.

Many countries plan to increase the number of electric vehicles and use of electricity for things like heating to help curb emissions and meet climate targets which will likely see home electricity use rise.

The deal is OVO Energy's first international partnership. Financial details were not disclosed.

(Reporting by Susanna Twidale; Editing by Mark Potter)