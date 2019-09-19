Eni : Board of Directors

Eni's Board of Directors

Approval of 2019 interim dividend: € 0.43 per share

Rome, 19 September 2019 - Eni's Board of Directors today resolved to distribute to Shareholders an interim dividend for the fiscal year 2019 of € 0.43 per share outstanding at the ex-dividend date as of 23 September 20191, payable on 25 September 2019. The proposal to distribute an interim dividend of € 0.43 was announced to the market on 26 July 20192, when the Company published its second quarter results.

Holders of ADRs, outstanding at the record date of 24 September 2019, will receive € 0.86 per ADR, payable on 10 October 20193, with each ADR listed on the New York Stock Exchange representing two Eni shares.

Eni's independent auditors have issued their report pursuant to Article 2433-bis, paragraph 5, of the Italian Civil Code.

The Board's resolution on the interim dividend was made on the basis of the separate financial statements of the parent company Eni SpA at 30 June 2019 and for the six months then ended, prepared in accordance with IFRS, which showed a net profit of € 4,296 million4.

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Depending on the recipient's fiscal status dividends are subject to a withholding tax or are treated in part as taxable income. Pursuant to article 83-terdecies of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998, the right to receive the interim dividend is determined with reference to the entries on the books of the intermediary - as set out in art. 83-quater, paragraph 3 of the Italian Legislative Decree no. 58 of February 24, 1998 - at the end of the accounting day of the September 24, 2019 (record date)..

3 On ADR payment date, Citibank, N.A. will pay Eni S.p.A.'s dividend net of the amount of the withholding tax under Italian law applicable to all Depository Trust Company Participants.

The financial statements of Eni S.p.A. at June 30, 2019, the Report of the Board of Directors and the report of the External Auditors on the payment of the Interim Dividend prepared only in Italian language have been filed at Eni S.p.A. Registered Office in Rome, Piazzale Enrico Mattei, No. 1, pursuant to Article 2433-bis of the Italian Civil Code. Copy of the aforementioned documents may be requested by e-mail at segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com or by calling the Toll-Free Number 800940924 for calls from Italy and 80011223456, after dialling the international code, for calls from outside Italy.

