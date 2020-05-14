Eni : Board of Directors appoints Claudio Descalzi as Chief Executive Officer and appoints the members of the Board committees

Eni's Board of Directors appoints Claudio Descalzi as Chief Executive Officer and appoints the members of the Board committees

Rome, May 14, 2020 - Eni's Board of Directors1 today appointed Claudio Descalzi as Chief Executive Officer and General Manager. In this role he will be responsible for the management of the company, with the exception of specific responsibilities that are reserved for the Board of Directors and those that are not to be delegated according to the current legislation.

The Board also confirmed the central role of the Chairwoman, Lucia Calvosa, in internal controls assigning her, specifically, tasks assigned to previous Chairwoman including management of the relationship of the Head of Internal Audit with the Board of Directors. In addition, the Chairwoman will carry out her statutory functions as legal representative managing, in particular, institutional relationships in Italy, together with the CEO. The Board also delegated to the Chairwoman powers, provided for by the By-laws, to identify and promote integrated projects and international agreements with strategic importance together with the CEO.

The Board also ascertained, on the basis of the declarations released by the Directors and of the information available to the Company, that all Directors have the integrity requirements required by current law, that causes for their ineligibility and incompatibility do not exist as required by current law and that the Chairwoman Lucia Calvosa and the Directors Ada Lucia De Cesaris, Pietro A. Guindani, Karina A. Litvack, Emanuele Piccinno, Nathalie Tocci and Raphael Louis L. Vermeir have the independence requirements set by law, as quoted by Eni's By-laws.

Also the Directors De Cesaris, Guindani, Litvack, Tocci and Vermeir have been considered independent by the Board pursuant to the criteria and parameters recommended by the Corporate Governance Code. The Chairwoman Calvosa, in compliance with the Corporate Governance Code, cannot be considered

The Shareholders' Meeting of 13 May 2020 appointed the Board of Directors, on the basis of the slate presented by the shareholder Ministry of Economy and Finance, voted by the majority of the shareholders who have participated in the Shareholders' Meeting, equal to 84.155656 %, and of the slate presented by a group of shareholders composed of asset management companies and other Institutional Investors, voted by the minority of the shareholders who have participated in the Shareholders' Meeting.

