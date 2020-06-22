Eni Buys Three Wind Projects in Italy

By Kim Richters



Eni SpA said Monday that it has acquired three wind farm projects in Italy in a continuation of its decarbonisation process.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said it bought 100% of the shares in CDGB Enrico, CDGB Laerte and Wind Park Laterza from Asja Ambiente Italia via its subsidiary Eni New Energy.

The wind farms will be built in the Puglia region, with construction scheduled for 2021, and have a peak capacity of 35.2 MW, according to Eni.

"With this new acquisition, Eni further progresses in its decarbonisation process that aims to reduce 80% on greenhouse gases net emissions by 2050 over the entire cycle of its energy products," it said.

Eni didn't comment on the financial terms of the deal.

