ENI SPA

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 06/22 06:36:25 am
8.797 EUR   -0.87%
05:46aEni Buys Three Wind Projects in Italy
DJ
06/21ENI : Agip Ramps Up Shore Reclamation Efforts in Niger Delta
AQ
06/18Eni CEO working to make the green drive irreversible
RE
Summary 
News Summary

Eni Buys Three Wind Projects in Italy

06/22/2020 | 05:46am EDT

By Kim Richters

Eni SpA said Monday that it has acquired three wind farm projects in Italy in a continuation of its decarbonisation process.

The Italian oil-and-gas major said it bought 100% of the shares in CDGB Enrico, CDGB Laerte and Wind Park Laterza from Asja Ambiente Italia via its subsidiary Eni New Energy.

The wind farms will be built in the Puglia region, with construction scheduled for 2021, and have a peak capacity of 35.2 MW, according to Eni.

"With this new acquisition, Eni further progresses in its decarbonisation process that aims to reduce 80% on greenhouse gases net emissions by 2050 over the entire cycle of its energy products," it said.

Eni didn't comment on the financial terms of the deal.

Write to Kim Richters at kim.richters@wsj.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -0.92% 8.791 Delayed Quote.-35.91%
LONDON BRENT OIL -0.09% 42.19 Delayed Quote.-37.63%
WTI -0.09% 39.775 Delayed Quote.-36.06%
Financials
Sales 2020 54 473 M 61 080 M 61 080 M
Net income 2020 -2 034 M -2 281 M -2 281 M
Net Debt 2020 20 960 M 23 502 M 23 502 M
P/E ratio 2020 -15,7x
Yield 2020 8,56%
Capitalization 31 703 M 35 490 M 35 548 M
EV / Sales 2019
EV / Sales 2020 0,97x
Nbr of Employees 32 053
Free-Float 67,0%
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,01 €
Last Close Price 8,87 €
Spread / Highest target 69,0%
Spread / Average Target 12,8%
Spread / Lowest Target -33,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Lucia Calvosa Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Karina A. Litvack Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-35.91%35 490
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-6.67%1 753 358
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL PLC-41.06%130 665
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-28.64%106 065
TOTAL SE-27.46%103 333
GAZPROM-23.63%66 685
