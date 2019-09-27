Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni SpA    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eni : CEO Denies Allegations of Potential Conflict of Interest in Congo

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2019 | 02:00am EDT

By Sarah Sloat

The chief executive of Italy's Eni Spa (ENI.MI) has denied allegations that he failed to disclose a potential conflict of interest in Congo, the energy company said late Thursday.

Eni CEO Claudio Descalzi said he "firmly rejects the alleged accusation" after being served a notice by Milanese prosecutors relating to a potential conflict of interest between Eni's Congo unit and the Petroservice group, a supplier.

"The transactions between Eni Congo and the company Petroservice were never the subject of my consideration and decision, as fully outside my role," Mr. Descalzi said in a statement.

The company didn't provide additional detail on the allegations. Eni is active in Congo mainly in exploration and production onshore and offshore, and also has activities in the chemicals sector.

Eni said is has concluded independent investigations in the matter that "excluded any breaches and behaviors in favor or against Eni, aimed at benefitting service suppliers, and in particular Petroservice, for the relevance of this case."

Eni said it had shared the conclusions of those investigations with prosecutors.

"The investigations undertaken confirm that the tenders won by Petroservice took place within a competitive framework and in substantial respect of the existing tendering procedures," Eni said.

Write to Sarah Sloat at sarah.sloat@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA 0.52% 13.934 End-of-day quote.1.35%
WTI -0.20% 56.09 Delayed Quote.25.11%
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENI SPA
02:00aENI : CEO Denies Allegations of Potential Conflict of Interest in Congo
DJ
09/26Eni CEO searched, under investigation over dealings in Congo
RE
09/26Correction to Exxon Mobil to Sell Norway Upstream Operations
DJ
09/26Exxon Mobil to Sell Norway Upstream Operations to Eni's Var for $4.5 Billion ..
DJ
09/26Exxon Mobil to Sell Norway Upstream Operations to Eni's Var for $4.5 Billion
DJ
09/25ENI : Inks Tie-Up With Mainstream Renewable Power
DJ
09/25Eni to start cooperation with Mainstream on renewables
RE
09/24ENI, GE JV Granted Contract for Wind Power Plant in Kazakhstan
DJ
09/23Top Swiss court lets prosecutors help Italian oil corruption probe
RE
09/23ENI : announced as Global Compact LEAD
PU
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 69 020 M
EBIT 2019 9 996 M
Net income 2019 4 224 M
Debt 2019 14 910 M
Yield 2019 6,15%
P/E ratio 2019 12,1x
P/E ratio 2020 10,4x
EV / Sales2019 0,94x
EV / Sales2020 0,88x
Capitalization 50 170 M
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,86  €
Last Close Price 13,93  €
Spread / Highest target 45,7%
Spread / Average Target 21,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -6,70%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Alessandro Puliti Chief Upstream Officer
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA1.35%54 867
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL4.01%229 244
PETROCHINA COMPANY-13.18%150 538
TOTAL2.60%133 699
PETROLEO BRASILEIRO SA PETROBRAS20.24%90 264
GAZPROM PAO (EDR)60.71%78 587
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group