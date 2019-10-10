Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni SpA    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report  
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eni : Congo Republic president's adviser awarded oil licenses at heart of Eni probe

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/10/2019 | 08:34am EDT
FILE PHOTO: CEO of ENI Claudio Descalzi poses at the Eni Congress Center in Rome

JOHANNESBURG/MILAN (Reuters) - A Congolese presidential advisor played a key role in awarding oil licenses now at the heart of a corruption probe by Italian authorities that has engulfed energy giant Eni SpA and the family of its chief executive.

The advisor, Denis Gokana, headed a committee that awarded licenses to Italy’s Eni and a Congolese partner company he founded, according to government records and confirmed by Gokana via email.

The Congolese president appointed Gokana in 2013 to head a committee responsible for boosting the role of the country’s private sector in the economy, a role that was disclosed at the time in the official government gazette, a copy of which was reviewed by Reuters.

This is the first time the role played by a key Congolese official in events at the centre of the Italian corruption probe has been publicly revealed. Gokana, who is special natural resources advisor to Congolese President Denis Sassou Nguesso, denied any wrongdoing.

State-controlled Eni, one of the world’s largest oil companies, disclosed last year that it was under investigation by Milan prosecutors for corruption in Congo Republic.  Reuters reported on Sept. 28 that Italian prosecutors were investigating the wife of Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi as part of its corruption probe.

The inquiry revolves around agreements signed between 2013 and 2015 by Eni’s Congolese subsidiary with local partners and seeks to determine whether certain contracts hid a form of bribe.

Eni denies any wrongdoing and said it had no say in the awarding of the licenses or the government’s choice of its local partner - Africa Oil & Gas Corporation (AOGC), the company founded by Gokana. A lawyer for Descalzi’s wife, Marie Magdalena Ingoba, said his client had no comment.

The Congo investigation comes as Eni faces allegations alongside Royal Dutch Shell that it paid more than $1 billion in bribes to gain control over a Nigerian oil field. Italian authorities have charged Eni, Shell and 13 individuals, including Descalzi, with violating Italy’s international corruption law in an ongoing case in Milan.

Shell, Eni, Descalzi and the other individuals have denied any wrongdoing in the Nigeria case. The company has said it is confident the allegations levelled at it by prosecutors would be found groundless.

In the Congo matter, the fresh detail about the role of the president’s advisor raises questions about Eni’s due diligence into its local partner, said Natasha White, a London-based researcher at anti-corruption campaign group Global Witness. The non-governmental organization identified the ties between Eni and Gokana and shared the findings with Reuters.

A former Eni director told prosecutors that while at the company, he raised concerns to CEO Descalzi about ties between Eni’s Congolese partner company and the president’s advisor, and that the CEO dismissed them, according to a 2015 deposition reviewed by Reuters.

Descalzi “disputed the basis of my remarks and told me my behaviour was paralysing Eni's commercial activities in the petroleum sector," former board member Luigi Zingales, a finance professor, told prosecutors.

Descalzi, who has led Eni since 2014, is not a target of the corruption probe related to the company’s Congolese operations, according to Eni and a person familiar with the investigation.

Eni, Africa's biggest foreign oil and gas producer, declined to comment on Zingales’ statements to prosecutors but said it didn’t believe he was in a position to properly assess its governance.

The company said an audit conducted with the help of external lawyers and consultants found no evidence of corruption in relation to operations in Congo. Eni said its due diligence did identify that its local partner company had been founded by presidential advisor Gokana but concluded that he no longer held an ownership stake or served as a manager.

Asked whether the company was aware that Gokana headed the committee that awarded the licenses, Eni said: “Eni has no evidence of knowledge of any specific of alleged activity rendered by Mr. Gokana for the benefit of Eni in the award processes.”

A Congolese government spokesman did not respond to requests for comment addressed to the president and the government.

FAMILY TIES

Congo Republic, sub-Saharan Africa's third-largest oil producer by volume, is one of Eni’s key African operations. One area of focus for Italian prosecutors is whether Eni gave away a portion of its rights to extract oil in Congo Republic to companies linked to public officials in order to secure the reissue of oil exploration licences in violation of Italy’s international corruption laws, according to search warrants reviewed by Reuters.

"Eni SpA has 'gifted' to companies reporting to Congolese politicians participation shares in oil exploitation licenses," prosecutors asserted in a search warrant issued last year. The warrant identified Gokana as among several public officials with links to AOGC.

When the government in 2013 reallocated four oil extraction licenses, which Eni had previously held, the committee chose AOGC to partner with Eni, according to Gokana and Eni. Those four licenses produced oil worth about $400 million in 2014, according to a Reuters calculation based on pricing data from UK energy analysts S&P Global Platts.

Eni told Reuters that its share of the four licenses generated $127 million of gross revenues in 2014, which amounted to $72 million of free cash flow, or less than 1% of Eni’s overall free cash flow.

Gokana, in written responses to Reuters, said that the company he founded was the only local entity with the necessary technical and financial capacity to partner with Eni. He said he had been sole shareholder of AOGC but had divested his entire stake after he was appointed head of Congo’s state oil company in January 2005.

Italian prosecutors allege he has retained “very strong links” to AOGC, according to a March 2018 search warrant. The four licenses are among a number of permit allocations involving Eni that Italian authorities are investigating, according to the warrant.

Gokana confirmed to Reuters that his cousin had been chairman of the local partner. The cousin, Dieudonne Bantsimba, was listed as AOGC’s chairman on the company’s website as recently as January of this year.

Reached by telephone, Bantsimba said he no longer held the role. He declined to say when he stepped down or answer further questions.

Eni said that its investigations in Congo "could not (and did not) identify the alleged presence of family ties between Gokana and Bantsimba." It added “that AOGC had certified to Eni the absence of family ties between any company beneficiaries and public officials.”

AOGC didn’t respond to a request for comment.

“A SORT OF ‘RETROCESSION’”

Another part of the Italian prosecutors’ corruption probe focuses on what they describe in search warrants as “a sort of ‘retrocession,’” or a form of kickback, involving six individuals, including the wife of Eni CEO Descalzi.

Specifically, prosecutors are investigating whether the individuals benefited from a deal in which AOGC obtained a stake in a potentially promising offshore oil exploration zone and then transferred it to a British-registered oil exploration company named World Natural Resources Ltd.

In a Sept. 26 prosecution document related to Ingoba, prosecutors allege WNR’s then-director Alexander Haly was a business partner of Descalzi's wife.

Haly is chief executive of Monaco-based supply-ship operator Petro Services, part of Amsterdam-based Petroserve Holding BV, according to the company’s web site. Petro Services’ Congo subsidiary won more than $100 million worth of contracts with Eni from 2012 to 2017, according to a 2018 search warrant.

Prosecutors, in the September document, allege Petro Services was controlled by Descalzi’s wife via a series of shell companies located in Holland, Luxembourg and Cyprus.

In its response to Reuters, Eni said contracts won by Petro Services “took place within a competitive framework” and "no Eni director or employee has ever told the company about having an interest in World Natural Resources."

A spokeswoman for Haly and Petro Services declined to comment. According to British company registration filings, Haly resigned as a WNR director in 2014.

WNR didn’t respond to a request for comment.

'SIMPLY DISCLOSED’

Italian authorities are also investigating the CEO and his wife in relation to a separate probe into alleged failure to disclose a conflict of interest connected to Eni’s dealings in Congo.  

No charges have been made in either the corruption or the disclosure probe related to Eni’s Congolese operations.

Descalzi, whose term as CEO is up for renewal by shareholders next spring, denied wrongdoing in a written response to Reuters. “Had I known about any such potential situation, I would have simply disclosed,” he said.

Descalzi also referred Reuters to a statement issued by Eni last month in which he said in part: “I am totally certain that I have always behaved lawfully.”

(Additional reporting from Alexis Akwagyiram in Lagos and Noah Browning in London; Editing by Cassell Bryan-Low)

By Joe Bavier, Emilio Parodi and Stephen Jewkes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news on ENI SPA
08:34aENI : Congo Republic president's adviser awarded oil licenses at heart of Eni pr..
RE
10/09India's Reliance to resume Venezuela oil loadings after four-month pause
RE
10/09Investors get lost in Big Oil's carbon accounting maze
RE
10/08UK court allows Nigeria's $875 million case against JPMorgan to proceed
RE
10/04Shell Discloses End of U.S. Bribery Probe Into Nigerian Oil Deal
DJ
10/03ENI : Correction to DOJ Closes Investigation Over Eni Projects Article on Tuesda..
DJ
10/03ENI : Invests in Solar Projects in Australia
DJ
10/01DOJ Closes Investigation Over Eni's Nigerian, Algerian Activities
DJ
09/28Italy investigates wife of Eni's CEO in Congo graft probe - document
RE
09/27Eni - Var Energi acquires ExxonMobil's upstream assets in Norway
AQ
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 68 916 M
EBIT 2019 9 888 M
Net income 2019 4 224 M
Debt 2019 14 951 M
Yield 2019 6,30%
P/E ratio 2019 11,9x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,93x
EV / Sales2020 0,87x
Capitalization 48 968 M
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,81  €
Last Close Price 13,60  €
Spread / Highest target 49,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,6%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,41%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-1.56%53 763
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.62%224 115
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-17.39%149 222
TOTAL-2.82%127 461
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS16.93%88 664
GAZPROM PAO--.--%76 043
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group