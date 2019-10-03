Eni : Invests in Solar Projects in Australia

Log in
By Giulia Petroni

Eni SpA's (ENI.MI) subsidiary Eni Australia Ltd. has acquired two solar photovoltaic projects in the country's Northern Territory from NT Solar Investments Pty Ltd., itself a subsidiary of Tetria Energy.

The projects will be completed by the third quarter of 2020, Eni said Thursday.

State-owned Jacana Energy will purchase 100% of the output of the new plants, which will supply over 5,000 homes yearly, Eni said.

The initiative will contribute to meeting the region's goal to provide 50% of energy generation from renewable sources by 2030.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Financials (EUR)
Sales 2019 69 020 M
EBIT 2019 9 996 M
Net income 2019 4 224 M
Debt 2019 14 910 M
Yield 2019 6,32%
P/E ratio 2019 11,8x
P/E ratio 2020 10,1x
EV / Sales2019 0,92x
EV / Sales2020 0,86x
Capitalization 48 809 M
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 16,86  €
Last Close Price 13,56  €
Spread / Highest target 49,7%
Spread / Average Target 24,4%
Spread / Lowest Target -4,10%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-1.40%55 098
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL0.96%233 377
TOTAL-1.57%135 061
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS17.81%90 891
GAZPROM PAO--.--%76 924
EQUINOR ASA-7.89%63 228
