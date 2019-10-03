Eni : Invests in Solar Projects in Australia

By Giulia Petroni



Eni SpA's (ENI.MI) subsidiary Eni Australia Ltd. has acquired two solar photovoltaic projects in the country's Northern Territory from NT Solar Investments Pty Ltd., itself a subsidiary of Tetria Energy.

The projects will be completed by the third quarter of 2020, Eni said Thursday.

State-owned Jacana Energy will purchase 100% of the output of the new plants, which will supply over 5,000 homes yearly, Eni said.

The initiative will contribute to meeting the region's goal to provide 50% of energy generation from renewable sources by 2030.

