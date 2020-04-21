Log in
Eni SpA    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
04/21 07:51:19 am
8.046 EUR   -4.60%
07:40aENI : Italian Government Files Candidate List for Renewal of Eni Corporate Bodies
DJ
03:39aENI : Sell rating from JP Morgan
MD
04/20Italy government proposes new term of office for Eni, Enel CEOs
RE
Eni : Italian Government Files Candidate List for Renewal of Eni Corporate Bodies

04/21/2020 | 07:40am EDT

By Pietro Lombardi

Eni SpA said Tuesday that the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance has filed its list of candidates for the renewal of the corporate bodies of the Italian oil major.

The list for the board of directors includes current Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi, Lucia Calvosa, Filippo Giansante, Ada Lucia De Cesaris, Nathalie Tocci and Emanuele Piccinno.

The ministry, which has a direct stake of about 4.3% in the company, has also filed a list for statutory auditors.

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, controlled by Ministry of Economy and Finance with a stake of almost 83%, has almost 26% of Eni shares.

Write to Pietro Lombardi at pietro.lombardi@dowjones.com

ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -4.41% 8.043 Delayed Quote.-39.09%
WTI 175,233.33% 15.605 Delayed Quote.-66.76%
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 57 761 M
EBIT 2020 2 508 M
Net income 2020 477 M
Debt 2020 18 444 M
Yield 2020 9,68%
P/E ratio 2020 65,0x
P/E ratio 2021 13,2x
EV / Sales2020 0,85x
EV / Sales2021 0,69x
Capitalization 30 677 M
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,57  €
Last Close Price 8,59  €
Spread / Highest target 93,3%
Spread / Average Target 23,1%
Spread / Lowest Target -49,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-39.09%33 378
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY-2.12%1 604 790
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-39.61%132 765
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-1.08%111 671
TOTAL S.A.-37.26%86 846
GAZPROM-0.46%56 802
