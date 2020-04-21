Eni : Italian Government Files Candidate List for Renewal of Eni Corporate Bodies

By Pietro Lombardi



Eni SpA said Tuesday that the Italian Ministry of Economy and Finance has filed its list of candidates for the renewal of the corporate bodies of the Italian oil major.

The list for the board of directors includes current Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi, Lucia Calvosa, Filippo Giansante, Ada Lucia De Cesaris, Nathalie Tocci and Emanuele Piccinno.

The ministry, which has a direct stake of about 4.3% in the company, has also filed a list for statutory auditors.

State lender Cassa Depositi e Prestiti, controlled by Ministry of Economy and Finance with a stake of almost 83%, has almost 26% of Eni shares.

