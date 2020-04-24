Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  Equities  >  Italian Stock Exchange  >  Eni SpA    ENI   IT0003132476

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 04/24 05:58:10 am
8.379 EUR   -1.10%
05:39aENI : Italy's Eni cuts targets, braces for coronavirus complexity
RE
05:02aENI SPA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:40aENI : Swung to a Loss in 1Q
DJ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
News SummaryMost relevantAll newsPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsAnalyst Recommendations

Eni : Italy's Eni cuts targets, braces for coronavirus complexity

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/24/2020 | 05:39am EDT
FILE PHOTO: The logo of Italian energy company Eni is seen at Eni's Renewable Energy and Environmental R&D Center in Novara

Italian energy group Eni lowered its forecast for production and investments on Friday and braced for "a complicated 2020" as the coronavirus crisis destroys oil and gas demand and hammers prices.

Across the industry, producers are being forced to retrench as the impact of travel restrictions to curb the novel coronavirus have had a particularly severe impact on oil and gas.

"The period since March has been the most complex period the global economy has seen for more than 70 years," Eni Chief Executive Claudio Descalzi said in a statement. "Like everyone, we expect a complicated 2020."

In first quarter results, Eni said it would spend about 30% less this year than planned and it expected spending in 2021 to be 30%-35% lower than previously predicted. Already in March it said it would cut 2020 capital expenditure by 25%.

Production this year should be around 1.75 million-1.8 million barrels of oil equivalent per day (boepd), down from a forecast in February of about 1.9 million and slightly lower than last year's 1.87 million boepd.

In a research note Royal Bank of Canada called the revised guidance disappointing. "This guidance also does not factor in any possible impacts from the OPEC+ cuts," it said.

At 0930 GMT Eni shares were down 1.9% while the European oil and gas index was 1.6% lower.

Demand for oil and gas has shrunk as governments have imposed lockdowns to stop the coronavirus spreading, prompting many energy companies to take on debt.

On Thursday, Eni approved the issue of bonds for up to 4 billion euros (3.49 billion pounds).

The company, which said underlying cash flow had fallen 43% in the first 3 months to just under 2 billion euros, forecasts adjusted cash flow of 7.3 billion euros for the year based on benchmark Brent crude at $45 a barrel.

Brent was trading at less than half that level on Friday and has lost roughly two thirds of its value since the start of the year.

"The balance sheet is robust and above all shows 16 billion euros of cash on hand, which will allow the group to manage the drop in business due to prices and the pandemic," Descalzi said.

Descalzi, who in February pledged to cut oil production and reduce greenhouse gas emissions in one of the industry's most ambitious clean-up drives, is set to be re-appointed for a third term in office in May.

In the first quarter, adjusted net profit fell by 94% to 59 million euros, below an analyst consensus provided by the company of around 240 million euros.

Eni, which sees a gradual recovery in oil and gas demand in the second half, said it would save about 600 million euros in expenses this year through the measures it was taking.

By Stephen Jewkes

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news on ENI SPA
05:39aENI : Italy's Eni cuts targets, braces for coronavirus complexity
RE
05:02aENI SPA : 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02:40aENI : Swung to a Loss in 1Q
DJ
01:32aENI : CEO, Senior Managers to Defer Half of 2020 Long-Term Incentive Plans
DJ
04/23ENI : SEC drops inquiry into Shell's OPL 245 deal, company says
RE
04/23NATURGY ENERGY S A : Eni and Naturgy's Damietta gas plant deal with Egypt falls ..
RE
04/23ENI : HSBC reiterates its Neutral rating
MD
04/23ENI : No guidance from Saipem due to coronavirus, oil price slump
RE
04/23ENI : Kepler Chevreux remains its Buy rating
MD
04/22ENI : says SEC closes Nigeria, Congo inquiries without further action
RE
More news
Financials (EUR)
Sales 2020 53 884 M
EBIT 2020 1 780 M
Net income 2020 106 M
Debt 2020 18 506 M
Yield 2020 9,74%
P/E ratio 2020 300x
P/E ratio 2021 13,1x
EV / Sales2020 0,91x
EV / Sales2021 0,72x
Capitalization 30 267 M
Chart ENI SPA
Duration : Period :
Eni SpA Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENI SPA
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralNeutralBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 27
Average target price 10,51  €
Last Close Price 8,47  €
Spread / Highest target 95,9%
Spread / Average Target 24,0%
Spread / Lowest Target -48,5%
EPS Revisions
Managers
NameTitle
Claudio Descalzi Chief Executive Officer, Director & GM
Emma Marcegaglia Chairman
Stefano Maione Chief Operations, Technology & Development Officer
Massimo Mondazzi Chief Financial Officer
Alessandro Lorenzi Independent Non-Executive Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENI SPA-38.81%32 774
SAUDI ARABIAN OIL COMPANY0.00%1 594 640
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-36.85%137 111
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED0.00%111 611
TOTAL S.A.-34.11%90 333
GAZPROM-0.66%57 979
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group