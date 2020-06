By Mauro Orru



Eni SpA said Thursday that it has signed a memorandum of understanding with Korea Gas Corp. to identify opportunities for collaboration in the energy sector.

The Italian energy company said opportunities could span the circular economy as well as projects involving downstream, infrastructure, low-carbon energy, liquefied natural gas, exploration and production.

