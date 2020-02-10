Eni New Energy Starts Production at Sardinian Site

By Giulia Petroni



ENI SpA (ENI.MI) said Monday that Eni New Energy SpA started production at a photovoltaic plant in Southern Italy.

The Italian oil-and-gas company said the plant, which is located at the Porto Torres industrial site in Sardinia, has a capacity of 31 megawatts and is expected to generate 50 gigawatt-hours of power every year.

Eni New Energy was set up in 2017 part of the company's Energy Solutions unit, which focuses on photovoltaic, wind and hybrid plants with gas and energy storage.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com