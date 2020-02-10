Log in
ENI SPA

ENI SPA

(ENI)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Quote. Real-time Estimate Tradegate - 02/10 06:39:21 am
12.855 EUR   -0.40%
06:24aEni New Energy Starts Production at Sardinian Site
DJ
01:53aEni's Versalis Crescentino Plants to Run by End of 1st Half 2020
DJ
02/06Big Oil's climate targets vary widely
RE
News 
Eni New Energy Starts Production at Sardinian Site

Eni New Energy Starts Production at Sardinian Site

02/10/2020 | 06:24am EST

By Giulia Petroni

ENI SpA (ENI.MI) said Monday that Eni New Energy SpA started production at a photovoltaic plant in Southern Italy.

The Italian oil-and-gas company said the plant, which is located at the Porto Torres industrial site in Sardinia, has a capacity of 31 megawatts and is expected to generate 50 gigawatt-hours of power every year.

Eni New Energy was set up in 2017 part of the company's Energy Solutions unit, which focuses on photovoltaic, wind and hybrid plants with gas and energy storage.

Write to Giulia Petroni at giulia.petroni@wsj.com

Stocks mentioned in the article
ChangeLast1st jan.
ENI SPA -0.48% 12.836 Delayed Quote.-6.79%
LONDON BRENT OIL 0.56% 54.21 Delayed Quote.-16.52%
WTI 0.66% 50.08 Delayed Quote.-16.19%
ENI SPA-6.79%50 936
ROYAL DUTCH SHELL-9.50%209 299
PETROCHINA COMPANY LIMITED-10.26%141 186
TOTAL-8.01%128 087
PETRÓLEO BRASILEIRO S.A. - PETROBRAS-3.91%92 153
GAZPROM PAO--.--%83 409
