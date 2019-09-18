Eni: Report on the purchase of treasury shares during the period from September 9 to September 13, 2019

Eni: Report on the purchase of treasury shares

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 18 September 2019 - During the period from September 9 to September 13, 2019, Eni acquired n. 1,101,499 shares, at a weighted average price per share equal to 14.011955 euro, for a total consideration of 15,434,154.40 euro within the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved at Eni's Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 14 May 2019, previously subject to disclosure pursuant to art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the following are details of transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on the Electronic Stock Market on a daily basis:

Trade date Transaction Transaction amount Transaction quantity weighted average (dd/mm/yy) (euro) price (euro) 09/09/2019 232,895.00 13.915176 3,240,774.91 10/09/2019 199,951.00 14.044086 2,808,129.04 11/09/2019 219,829.00 14.105469 3,100,791.14 12/09/2019 228,824.00 13.962299 3,194,909.11 13/09/2019 220,000.00 14.043410 3,089,550.20 Total 1,101,499 14.011955 15,434,154.40

Since the start of the programme, Eni purchased n. 14,961,310 treasury shares (equal to 0.41% of the share capital) for an aggregate amount of 210,932,169.90 euro. Following the purchases made until 13 September 2019, considering the treasury shares already held, Eni holds n. 48,006,507 shares equal to 1.32% of the share capital.

