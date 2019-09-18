Log in
Eni: Report on the purchase of treasury shares during the period from September 9 to September 13, 2019

09/18/2019 | 09:17am EDT

Eni: Report on the purchase of treasury shares

San Donato Milanese (Milan), 18 September 2019 - During the period from September 9 to September 13, 2019, Eni acquired n. 1,101,499 shares, at a weighted average price per share equal to 14.011955 euro, for a total consideration of 15,434,154.40 euro within the authorization to purchase treasury shares approved at Eni's Ordinary General Meeting of shareholders on 14 May 2019, previously subject to disclosure pursuant to art. 144-bis of Consob Regulation 11971/1999.

On the basis of the information provided by the intermediary appointed to make the purchases, the following are details of transactions for the purchase of treasury shares on the Electronic Stock Market on a daily basis:

Trade date

Transaction

Transaction amount

Transaction quantity

weighted average

(dd/mm/yy)

(euro)

price (euro)

09/09/2019

232,895.00

13.915176

3,240,774.91

10/09/2019

199,951.00

14.044086

2,808,129.04

11/09/2019

219,829.00

14.105469

3,100,791.14

12/09/2019

228,824.00

13.962299

3,194,909.11

13/09/2019

220,000.00

14.043410

3,089,550.20

Total

1,101,499

14.011955

15,434,154.40

Since the start of the programme, Eni purchased n. 14,961,310 treasury shares (equal to 0.41% of the share capital) for an aggregate amount of 210,932,169.90 euro. Following the purchases made until 13 September 2019, considering the treasury shares already held, Eni holds n. 48,006,507 shares equal to 1.32% of the share capital.

On the Company's website, in the section "GovernanceShareholdersShare Buyback programme year 2019Find out more on enipediaTreasury shares year 2019Purchase treasury shares 9-13 September 2019" is available the weekly full information including daily details of the transactions.

Company Contacts:

Press Office: Tel. +39.0252031875 - +39.0659822030

Freephone for shareholders (from Italy): 800940924

Freephone for shareholders (from abroad): +39. 800 11 22 34 56

Switchboard: +39-0659821ufficio.stampa@eni.com segreteriasocietaria.azionisti@eni.com investor.relations@eni.com

Web site: www.eni.com

Disclaimer

Eni S.p.A. published this content on 18 September 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 September 2019 13:16:03 UTC
